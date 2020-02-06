Metropolis Board Appoints Executive Operations Director

After an extensive search, the Board of Directors of the Performing Arts Centre at Metropolis have hired Brookes Ebetsch as Executive Operations Director effective Feb. 18, 2020.

The Board of Directors will welcome Brookes Ebetsch to the role of Executive Operations Director for the vibrant downtown Arlington Heights performing arts centre. Ebetsch is a resident of Wheaton and she has a long history in the arts as well as in nonprofit management. Joe Keefe will continue in his current role as Executive Artistic Director for the performing arts centre.

Ebetsch holds a Masters in Nonprofit Business Administration from the Mendoza College of Business, University of Notre Dame as well as a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art, plus Second Major in Spanish Language, University of Notre Dame. She was the recipient of Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) fellowship from U.S. Department of Education and is a graduate of Stagen Integral Leadership Program.

Most recently Ebetsch served 10 years as Executive Director of SunstoneFIT, a fitness company, based in Dallas. Previously, she spent two years as Operations & Student Services Manager for the Executive Masters in Business Administration, Mendoza College of Business, University of Notre Dame and four years as Assistant Program Manager, Institute for Latino Studies, University of Notre Dame

"Brookes will be a tremendous asset to the organization," said Metropolis Board President, Steve Daday. "She brings a tremendous passion for the arts and education component of the institution, and unbelievable enthusiasm. Along with our new lobby and marquee, it is another sign of the tremendous growth and success of the theater over the last several years. Joe Keefe and Brookes will make a tremendous team and we look forward to their leadership."

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





