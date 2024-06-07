American Blues Theater to Present World Premiere of THE LAST WIDE OPEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Blues Theater will present the World Premiere of the Polish version of The Last Wide Open by Audrey Cefaly (book & lyrics), Matt M. Nielson (music), and Katarzyna Müller (Polish adaptation and consultant). The production, directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with music direction by Ensemble member Michael Mahler, will be the first production to be held in the studio theater at American Blues Theater’s new permanent home, 5627 N Lincoln Ave in Chicago.



The Last Wide Open will run July 5-August 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale at www.americanbluestheater.com or by calling (773) 654-3103.



A diner. 10PM. Chicago. What if you found your person, but the timing was off? Three times! Lina and Mikołaj’s lives intersect and parallel as three alternate realities unfold in this beautiful love story with music. This worn-out waitress and Polish immigrant dishwasher show us the mystical ways the universe conspires to bring us all together. You’ll be charmed by this quirky, heartfelt, made-for-Chicago World Premiere! If you like “Groundhog Day” and “Sliding Doors,” you won’t want to miss this must-see romantic comedy.



The cast includes Ensemble members Michael Mahler (Mikołaj), Dara Cameron (Lina), and J.G. Smith (Stagehand).



The creative and production team is Grant Sabin* (co-scenic), Marcus Klein (co-scenic & scenic charge), Christopher Neville* (costumes), Katy Viccellio (lights), Rick Sims* (sound), Elyse Dolan* (props & set dressing), Matilda Szydagis (dialect coach), Richard Lundy (stage manager), Michael Trudeau* (technical director), Rachel West* (lighting supervisor), Lily Walls* (wardrobe supervisor), & Joe Court (audio supervisor).



*Denotes Ensemble member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater

Comments