Cast Set For WEST SIDE STORY At Summer Place Theatre

Summer Place Theatre, Naperville's Community Theatre since 1966 has revealed the cast and production team of "West Side Story

Leading the cast is Brian A. Cummins as Tony and Amelia Chavez as Maria. John H. Trygstad will play Riff, with Henry Cartaya as Bernardo and Ericka Grace Pugliese as Anita.

**The Jets**

- Action/Dance Captain: Joseph M. Fatigante

- A-Rab: Patrick Doorhy

- Baby John: Gabriel Bell

- Snowboy/Riff (u/s): Zach Ulmer

- Big Deal/Tony (u/s): Luke Brock

- Graziella: Kaitlin Taylor

- Velma: Sarah Hunt

- Minnie: Lia Mulcahy

- Clarice: Lexi Grueneberg

- Pauline: Jenna Cima

- Anybodys: Caspian Colbert

**The Sharks**

- Chino/Bernardo (u/s): Preetish Chakraborty

- Pepe: Nikki Harris

- Indio: Aiden Torres

- Luis: Waymond Omari

- Anxious: Zachary C. Bulatek

- Rosalia: Amanda Cima

- Consuela: Gabriella Longo

- Teresita: Christine Cabrera

- Francisca: Erin Love

- Estella/Maria (u/s): Jamie Kwon

**The Adults**

- Doc: Reed Pence

- Schrank/Gladhand: Rod Kelly

- Krupke: Rick Love

**CREATIVE TEAM**

The production team includes:

- Director and Scenic Designer: Mike Frale

- Music Director: Kitty Karn

- Choreographer: Maddie Shelton

- Fight/Intimacy Choreography: Andrew Trygstad

- Stage Manager: Bre Sakalis

- Assistant Stage Manager: Madalyn Quitter

- Technical Director/Master Carpenters: Timothy Lieb, Jeff Schmela

- Costume Designer: Kathleen Musselman

- Lighting Designer: Tyler Dawson

- Sound Design: Bill Ryden

- Production Manager: Sam Dempsey

- Produced by: Nicole Grueneberg and Matt Whalen

**PERFORMANCE DETAILS**

"West Side Story" will have performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm from July 19 through August 4, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at summerplacetheatre.org/tickets

Ticket Prices range from $17-25. Save $3 by purchasing online vs. at the door

**ABOUT THE MUSICAL**

"West Side Story," with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, is a retelling of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," set in the harsh backdrop of gang rivalry. The poignant story of Tony and Maria's star-crossed love amidst the conflict between the Jets and the Sharks remains as powerful and relevant today as it was at its Broadway debut.

