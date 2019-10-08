Mercury Theater Chicago And Artists Lounge Live Announce Holiday Programming

Walter Stearns, Executive Director of Mercury Theater Chicago, and Artists Lounge Live announced today the upcoming Holiday programming in the Venus Cabaret Theater, with An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas starring Evan Tyrone Martin, running from December 7 through December 15, and Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter running from December 20 through December 29.

Acclaimed Chicago actor Evan Tyrone Martin (Jesus Christ Superstar) celebrates Nat King Cole with a festive cocktail of signature songs and yuletide favorites. In a romantic evening of story and song, Martin intimately relates Cole's journey with velvety vocals and debonair charm.

Chicago Tribune calls him "Destined for Stardom," and critics cheer, "No one alive sings Nat King Cole's 'Nature Boy' as well as Evan Tyrone Martin" (Sacramento Cultural Hub). Classics include, "The Christmas Song," "L-O-V-E," "Mona Lisa," and "All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth."

Chicago's favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring lends her signature warmth to the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. Award-winner Kettenring's many memorable star turns include Broadway in Chicago's Wicked; The King and I, Funny Girl, Cats, and Oliver!.

A storyteller sure to stir the heart, Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter's troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance. Around the Town Chicago calls the show, "Glorious... An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event." Songs include "Close To You," "Merry

Christmas Darling," "For All We Know," and "The Christmas Song."

An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas starring Evan Tyrone Martin will run from Saturday, December 7 through Sunday, December 15. The performance schedule is Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm, Sundays at 2pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm and Fridays at 7:30pm. More information HERE.



Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter will run from Friday, December 20 through Sunday, December 29. The performance schedule is Fridays at 7:30pm (There will be an additional Friday matinee on December 27 at 2pm), Saturdays at 2pm and 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm, and Thursdays at 7:30pm. More information HERE.



Individual tickets for both shows are $65 and are available online at mercurytheaterchicago.com, over the phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago. The shows will run in the Venus Cabaret Theater, in conjunction with SPAMALOT on the Mercury main stage.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You