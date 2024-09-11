Marriott Theatre Announces TITANIC And More for 50th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marriott Theatre invites theatergoers to its 50th anniversary season; featuring a world premiere, the most requested return of a family classic, and three more titles brand-new to Marriott Theatre audiences.

Under the leadership of Executive Producer, Peter Blair, and Artistic Director, Peter Marston Sullivan, the theater will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Titanic the Musical, Always Something There…, Catch Me If You Can, and Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. This milestone season celebrates the theater’s legacy with a mix of cherished favorites and exhilarating new productions.

The 50th Anniversary season will kick off with one of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, directed and choreographed by Jeff Award nominee Amber Mak (Marriott Theatre: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story). Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved score is packed with pop and musical theatre classics, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door,” “There’s One More Angel in Heaven” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.” Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat previews February 5, opens February 12 and runs through March 30.

Next in the lineup is Titanic the Musical, directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher (Marriott Theatre debut! Broadway: Beetlejuice; Off-Broadway: The Big Gay Jamboree, The Robber Bridegroom, Into the Woods; Disney Cruise Lines: The Tale of Moana, Beauty and The Beast, Tangled). Epic and majestic, capturing the triumph and tragedy of the hopeful passengers on the ill-fated Ship of Dreams. Based on the real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic the Musical is a stirring portrait of the passengers on board the “unsinkable ship” and the tragedy that followed. With a soaring score by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, the original Broadway production won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book. You won’t want to miss this blockbuster production’s breathtaking music and captivating stories. Titanic the Musical previews April 9, opens April 16, and runs through June 1.

For a dose of summer fun, find your Walkman, your favorite 80s mix tape, and join us for a World Premiere musical! Always Something There…, by Sandy Rustin (The Cottage, Clue, Mystic Pizza), is a modern musical homage to the beloved teen-flicks of the 1980s. When Samantha Craig wakes up on the morning of her 45th birthday in her 18-year-old life, she has a chance to rewrite her past and land herself in the future of her dreams. Featuring a score of 80s hits made famous by Madonna, Whitney Houston, Culture Club, Naked Eyes, The Go-Gos, and Tiffany, among many others, with direction by James Vásquez (Marriott Theatre: In the Heights, Damn Yankees) and choreography by Tyler Hanes (Marriott Theatre: Damn Yankees), Always Something There… offers a fresh, feminist, high school flashback. Always Something There… previews June 18, opens June 25, and runs through August 10.

With the fall season comes Catch Me If You Can. This delightfully entertaining musical comedy, based on the hit film and the incredible true story, is all about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Jet-set to the 1960s where charming, young con man Frank Abagnale Jr. posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor — and then escaped police custody, all before he turned 22. When Frank's lies catch the attention of an FBI agent, he is pursued across the globe to pay for his crimes. Created by a Tony Award-winning dream team: book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like it Hot). Directed by Jessica Fisch (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Marriott Theatre: Beehive: The 60s Musical), Catch Me If You Can previews August 27, opens September 3 and runs through October 19.

The 2025 season will close out in style with Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. Your favorite Rock 'n' Roll legends return this Christmas for a brand-new holiday musical experience. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays at Sun Records studio, filled to the brim with Christmas cheer and enough musical talent to power a city grid. Jam-packed with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the “Million Dollar Quartet” famous, the gang is up to their usual antics as we journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future. Directed by Scott Weinstein (Marriott Theatre: Grease, Something Rotten!, A Christmas Story), Million Dollar Quartet Christmas previews November 5, opens November 12 and runs through January 4.

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences will feature a remarkable season of beloved titles for kids of all ages including The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, directed and choreographed by Katie Johannigman, running February 21 through March 29; Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!, directed and choreographed by Tommy Rivera-Vega, running July 11 through August 10; and Disney’s Finding Nemo, the theatre for young audiences adaptation of the beloved Pixar movie, directed and choreographed by Amber Mak, running October 10 through October 26, and again November 15 through January 4.

Subscriptions for the 50th Anniversary 2025 season, as well as single tickets for all upcoming shows and concerts, are available for purchase. For more information on Marriott Theatre or to purchase tickets to the current “must-see” musical, 1776, please visit MarriottTheatre.com or follow the theatre on social media @marriotttheatre.

ABOUT MARRIOTT THEATRE

Founded in 1975, Marriott Theatre is known for presenting new and classic musicals, often direct from Broadway and has staged more than 260 productions before an estimated 12,000,000 people in its history. Marriott Theatre has received a record 380 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and has employed more than 6,000 artists. In addition to the presentation of classic American musical theatre, Marriott Theatre has become a driving force in the development of original and re-imagined musicals.

