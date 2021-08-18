Mandala's THE STORY OF RAM Celebrates Diwali At Naper Settlement

In celebration of the Indian holiday of Diwali, Mandala South Asian Performing Artspresents The Story of Ram, a family-friendly, outdoor immersive performance Saturday October 9 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the historic Naper Settlement, 523 South Webster Street, Naperville.



The Story of Ram is Mandala's interpretation of the ancient epic Ramayana, a classic tale that spans across cultures, producing a multidimensional theatre work that combines contemporary culture and mythology. Artists share slices of rich tradition steeped in the epic, including dance, music and puppetry. Permeating the arts throughout South and Southeast Asia, the tale of Ram, his wife Sita and his brother Lakshman exiled in the forest-at odds with the brilliant king Ravana-weaves together cultures from India, Indonesia, Thailand and more.

In its sixth year, Mandala's The Story of Ram takes place outdoors for the first time at the historic Naper Settlement to provide a completely immersive experience, with audience members interacting with the characters and moving around the environment. The performers-portraying humans and animals-include Mandala's professional ensemble,Gingarte Capoeira, Indonesian Dance of Illinois, Somapa Thai Dance Company from Washington DC, Thai Music @ Chicago, Chicago Kalakshetra (providing ritual drumming from the Indian state of Kerala) and award-winning artists I Gusti Pak Ngurah Kertayuda, Laksha Dantran and, as the monkey king Hanuman, Ashwaty Chennat, Mandala's associate artistic director.

In addition, the Government of India and the Indian Consulate in Chicago are partnering with Mandala on welcoming the Chitrakari Group and its Leather Art Puppet Show, representing the 11th generation of this folk art form (Tholubommalata).



"The Naper Settlement is a historical site representing the history of Naperville, Illinois, USA, and The Story of Ram is a tradition that migrated to the U.S. with immigrants from India," said Mandala Founder and Executive Artistic Director Pranita Nayar, "so it is two cultural traditions melding with each other: the cultural artifact that existed and practiced traditions brought here with new waves of people."

Said Chennat, "We modeled the production after Shakespeare in the Parks and other mobile, outdoor theater. Our exciting challenge was to incorporate intercultural and non-verbal performing arts into this structure."

Mandala's annual holiday tradition, The Story of Ram began as a collaboration between cultural arts practitioners-Pranita Nayar and I Gusti Pak Ngurah Kertayuda-as they explored shared mythology in their respective dance traditions: Bharatanatyam and Balinese Dance. Their musings blossomed into a full dance-theatre production for children and diverse audiences, celebrating the beauty of cultural perspectives in the Chicago area.



Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is India's most important holiday of the year, celebrated by people of many faiths. The festival gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness. Though the holiday is celebrated differently in different parts of the world, the common theme is the victory of good over evil. (Source: National Geographic)

Mandala presents The Story of Ram, an outdoor immersive performance,

Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

at the Naper Settlement, 523 South Webster Street, Naperville.

Tickets are $25 general admission at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.;

tickets for the 5 p.m. fundraiser performance are $100.

Tickets and information are available at mandalaarts.org/the-story-of-ram/.

All programming is subject to change.