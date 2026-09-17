MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to Return For Its Final Run At Aurora’s Stolp Island Theatre
Performances will run October 7-January 3.
Chicago audiences will have just one last chance to catch Paramount Theatre’s immersive musical Million Dollar Quartet, returning more than two years after its debut for a final run and holiday season comeback, October 7, 2026 - January 3, 2027.
Four legends. One night. Music history made. Don’t miss this last chance to experience one of the most popular jukebox musicals of all time. Four incredibly talented actor/musicians bring Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley back to life as they navigate the intricacies of fame, while delivering incredible, up-close performances of some of the best songs in rock ‘n’ roll history, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog” and “Great Balls of Fire.”
Paramount’s radically intimate restaging of Million Dollar Quartet was custom built for Paramount’s new 99-seat Stolp Island Theatre so audiences can say “I was there!” Starting October 7, performances are Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Exceptions: No show Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving). Added matinee Friday, November 27 at 2 p.m. No shows December 24 or 25 (Christmas Eve and Christmas). Show time Thursday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) is at 2 p.m.
Paramount’s Stolp Island Theatre is located at 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora, with restaurants and easy, affordable parking just a short walk away.
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