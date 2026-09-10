SCREAM 30th Anniversary Event to Feature David Arquette Q&A

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David Arquette will go Behind the SCREAM, a live conversation including a special 30th anniversary screening of the iconic horror film SCREAM.

Legendary actor David Arquette, who played the beloved character Dewey Riley in the franchise, will share his insights, anecdotes and the impact SCREAM has had on his career and the horror industry. Following the screening of the iconic 1996 slasher flick, Arquette will take the stage for a live, in-depth moderated interview and Q&A. Fans will have the chance to have their burning questions answered and hear firsthand accounts from one of the film's stars.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, with easy, affordable parking and plenty of new restaurants nearby.

Tickets are $41-$71*. Limited VIP Packages are on sale for $171*.

About David Arquette

David Arquette has been a household name in Hollywood for over 30 years. The youngest of the Arquette acting dynasty (stretching all the way back to his great-grandparents), Arquette reprised his role as Dewey Riley in the relaunch of SCREAM. He is also known for modern classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Airheads, Johns, Never Been Kissed, Ready to Rumble and 3000 Miles to Graceland. More recently, he was seen in Robert Schwartzman’s The Good Half alongside Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow and Elisabeth Shue, in Peacock’s Mrs. Davis, and alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan in the western adventure film, Unholy Trinity.

Arquette has also produced successful TV series like Cougar Town and Celebrity Name. He’s an investor in XTR, the nonfiction film and television studio that produced the acclaimed documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette, which follows Arquette as he attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career, professional wrestling. With XTR, he also produced docu-series They Call Me Magic, the real story of Magic “Earvin” Johnson.

In 2021, David realized his childhood dream and acquired the rights to Chicago’s own Bozo The Clown. Since then, he has been collaborating with clowns, artists and charities to create a clown-collective focused on promoting kindness, inclusiveness and pure fun.

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