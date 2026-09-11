Spotlight:: MEAN GIRLS at The Paramount Theatre

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Experience the iconic musical everyone is talking about.Mean Girls is now playing at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora through October 11. Learn More about tickets and showtimes.

The limited engagement features an ensemble of talented performers bringing Tina Fey's beloved comedy to the stage. Elizabeth Stenholt plays Cady Heron, with Dariana Mullen as Regina George, Angel Alzeidan as Gretchen Wieners, Julia Hope Budd as Karen Smith, Diego Valdez Gomez as Aaron Samuels, Lucy Goodner as Janis Sarkisian, Steven Klenk as Damian Hubbard, Veronica Garza as Ms. Norbury, and Ben Mathew as Kevin Gnapoor.

Get your tickets now at the Paramount Theatre box office, open Monday through Saturday, 10 AM to 6 PM, or call (630) 896-6666. The Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E Galena Blvd, Aurora, IL 60506.

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