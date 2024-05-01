MEMO Comes to DePaul Art Museum This Month

Performances run May 9-19.
Created in response to the DePaul Art Museum’s exhibition Selva Aparicio: In Memory Of, Memo is a site-specific performance that explores privacy, secrets, and intimate moments in the context of ordinary household life. How do the walls of a home free us? Constrain us? Hold us? From the everyday absurdities of sharing space to the quick flares of family tempers, Memo invites audiences to join artists from The Theatre School, School of Music, and DePaul Art Museum in a unique look at who we are when we are not quite alone.
Title: Memo
Directed by The Theatre School’s Professor Toranika Washington
Musical Guidance by School of Music’s Assistant Professor Osnat Netzer
Composition by School of Music student Liam Marchant
Ensemble of Theatre School Students (in alphabetical order): Liam Bouza Diaz, Emma Burkey, Emily Haslam, Christina Landry, Sarah Meek, Danoeh Renaud, and Chelsea Russell.
The production/creative team includes Chase Barron (Lighting Designer), Emma Burkey (Writer), Elena Crawford (Stage Manager), Korina Deme (Assistant Director), Sofie Guzman (Stage Manager), Christina Landry (Assistant Director/Writer), Liam Marchant (Composer), Sarah Meek(Dramaturg), Liv Queen Majestic (Dramaturg/Writer), Emerson Schonfelder (Stage Manager), and Sam Theis (Dramaturg).
Location: DePaul Art Museum, 935 W. Fullerton Ave. Chicago, IL 60614
Dates: Performance Dates: Thursday, May 9, 7–9 pm, Friday, May 10, 7–9 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2–4 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2–5 pm, Saturday, May 18, 7–9 pm, and Sunday, May 19, 2–4 pm
Tickets: Free tickets can be reserved via the DePaul Art Museum’s website or by contacting the DePaul Art Museum at (773)325.7506 or artmuseum@depaul.edu.
