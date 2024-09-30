Lookingglass Theatre Names Jamey Lundblad as Managing Director & Richard Chapman as New Board Chair

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago’s Tony Award-winning Lookingglass Theatre Company has named Jamey Lundblad as its new managing director beginning today, Monday, Sept. 30. Most recently a deputy commissioner at the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), Lundblad will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the organization and supervising the day-to-day operations of the theatre. As the first openly LGBTQIA+ person in this role, he joins Artistic Director Kasey Foster in co-leading the continued transformation of the ensemble-based company founded in 1988, which last year paused operations to reorganize and create a new business model.



During his 11 years at DCASE, Lundblad led marketing and development strategy while serving an annual audience of 25 million people at festivals, events and exhibitions in Millennium Park, at the historic Chicago Cultural Center and throughout Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. He was instrumental in the development of the City’s “Year of Chicago Theatre” initiative as well as the Chicago Water Tower 150th Celebration, in which Lookingglass played a major role — and more recent theatre industry recovery programs such as the #TheaterSeason marketing campaign produced with Choose Chicago and the League of Chicago Theatres. He previously held senior leadership roles at the Chicago Office of Tourism and Culture, global creative agency VSA Partners and the Chicago Public Library.



“After more than a decade supporting creatives and expanding access to the arts throughout Chicago, I am excited to help lead the legendary Lookingglass Theatre Company into its next chapter — partnering with Kasey and the steadfast board, staff and ensemble to advance its vital mission and new strategic vision,” said Managing Director Jamey Lundblad. “Lookingglass’ home on Michigan Avenue is primed to become a dynamic creative hub, community anchor and ‘third place’ for Chicagoans and visitors alike in the heart of an emergent downtown-neighborhood cultural district.”



Lookingglass, a nationwide leader in the creation and presentation of new, cutting-edge theatrical works, recently announced its new business model along with new ensemble members, a new bar/café and renovated lobby space opening this winter and its 2024 – 2025 season that will continue with the world premiere of Circus Quixote, January 30 – March 30, 2025, adapted and directed by Kerry and David Catlin with circus by Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, in association with Actors Gymnasium and featuring Michel Rodriguez-Cintra. Running May 29 – July 20, 2025, will be the world premiere of Iraq, but Funny written by Atra Asdou and directed by Dalia Ashurina. Memberscriptions (Lookingglass Theatre’s new creation combining memberships and subscriptions) go on sale today at LookingglassTheatre.org.



“We welcome Jamey onto the team with open arms during this incredible moment of transformation. He brings with him both enthusiasm and appreciation for the art that Lookingglass creates and with his experience working in the community at DCASE, has a finger on the city's cultural pulse,” said Artistic Director Kasey Foster. “With Jamey joining us here at the historic Water Tower Water Works on Michigan Ave., we hope to gather more folks than ever around this public utility we call home. To experience new and original spectacular works, to teach and to be taught, to push the envelope, to return to our childhood and find joy and to celebrate this great city."



Lundblad was selected as managing director following an extensive national search conducted by Creative Evolutions that included the support of industry experts and full participation of the staff, ensemble and board.



Today, Lookingglass also announces new board leadership: Richard Chapman is now chair of the Board of Directors. Chapman is of counsel at Clark Hill PLC concentrating on business litigation and employment, as well as a member of the employment compliance training company Chapman Associates LLC. He has served on the Lookingglass board since 2011.



“I am thrilled to assume this leadership role to bolster an organization that means so much to me, and to Chicago — alongside our dedicated board, passionate staff and talented ensemble,” said Board Chair Chapman. “I’m also looking forward to partnering with Jamey Lundblad as our next managing director. I have complete confidence in Jamey’s abilities to help create a sustainable future for Lookingglass by leveraging his core strengths as a strategist, a marketing and fundraising pro and a fierce champion for the performing arts in Chicago.”



“In this critical time for the theatre industry it is important to have leadership that knows Chicago in and out and Jamey has shown a true dedication to artistic excellence and community engagement through his work with the city,” said League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones. “His vision for inclusivity and innovation will bring a vibrant new chapter to Lookingglass as one of our cornerstone theatres that reflects the artistic excellence and groundbreaking work that makes us America's theatre city and makes theatre an experience for everyone.”



Photo credit: Anthony Barlich

Comments