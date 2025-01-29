Lookingglass Theatre Company Unveils Expanded Lobby and Dedicates The Joan and Paul Mainstage Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s Tony Award-winning Lookingglass Theatre Company held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Water Tower Water Works with Governor JB Pritzker and Lookkingglass leadership including Founding Ensemble Member, Board Member, Actor and Director David Schwimmer. Other guests in attendance included First Lady MK Pritzker and Deputy Mayor Kenya Merritt. The event celebrated the return of this ensemble-based Company founded in 1988–reopening on Jan. 30 with a redesigned lobby, bar and café made possible by support from the State of Illinois, and a new show, Circus Quixote (January 30 - March 30), in The Joan and Paul mainstage theatre named in honor of Lookingglass’ longtime supporters Joan and Paul Rubschlager.

“Chicago’s downtown is a thriving example of community, global business, tourism and the arts—and with the reopening of Lookingglass Theatre, the Mag Mile has yet another shining gem to attract visitors and Chicagoans to come downtown and see some world-class theater,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Art is especially necessary in challenging times and I know Lookingglass will be an important part of that unifying work in this new and improved space.”

“Lookingglass’s home on Michigan Avenue is primed and ready to become a dynamic creative hub, community anchor and ‘third place’ for Chicagoans and visitors alike,” said Artistic Director Kasey Foster. “This historic landmark building survived a great fire and now, we too emerge from the ashes to redefine the limits of theatrical experience–leaving audiences changed, charged and empowered.”

In June 2023, owing to the challenges faced by many arts organizations in the wake of the pandemic, Lookingglass paused operations to reorganize and create a new business model. The Company announced ensemble member and multi-hyphenate artist Kasey Foster as artistic director in 2024 and also welcomed four new members into its ensemble: Atra Asdou, Wendy Mateo, Ericka Ratcliff and Matthew C. Yee. Later that year, Jamey Lundblad (formerly with the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs department) joined Lookingglass as managing director, Chicago attorney Richard Chapman was named chair of the Board of Directors and two new members were added to the Board: actor and director David Schwimmer and Chicago attorney James (Jimmy) Oh.

ABOUT THE NEW LOBBY, BAR AND CAFÉ

In 2019, Lookingglass received a $2 million capital funding grant from the State of Illinois to re-envision and renovate the outer lobby space in the Water Tower Water Works building. (Funds were distributed in 2023 by the Illinois Arts Council Agency.) Additionally, the Company received $450,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, as part of its Tourism Attraction Grant Program, to enhance Lookingglass’ presence on the Mag Mile. Phase 2 construction funding to date includes $250,000 from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.

The new lobby includes a bar and café, with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, fare from local vendors and a variety of Lookingglass merchandise designed by ensemble member Matthew C. Yee and artistic associate Sully Ratke and crafted by Ratke. Current local food and beverage vendors include:

● Beer/Seltzers (local to the Midwest): Middlebrow, Sketchbook, Pollyanna, Toke Seltzers and PRESS

● Liquor (local to Illinois): Skeptic Vodka, Whiskey Acres and Koval

● Food (local to Chicago): Defloured Bakery and Savoury Crust

● Coffee (local to Chicago): Dark Matter

The expanded lobby, which also serves as Lookingglass Theatre’ box office, features new universal restrooms, an accessible ramp to the inner lobby, a video wall designed by Liviu Pasare and art elements by Clare Brew, Brandin Hurley, Sully Ratke and Matthew C. Yee.

Lookingglass will use this space to build community, with cultural programming that reflects its ongoing initiatives. Upcoming education and community events are listed on the Company’s website, LookingglassTheatre.org.

The owner’s representative for lobby construction was RLE Project Management; the contractor was Norcon Inc.; and the architecture and design teams were led by WK1 (Working Group 1) and Wheeler Kearns Architects. Other important contributors to this project include American Fiberglass, KWI Cabinetry, Midnight Audio and the following individuals: Sarah Burnham, Ceyda Akosman Hunt, Lee Golub, Bob Palffy and Morlen Sinoway, among many others.

ABOUT THE JOAN AND PAUL THEATRE

The mainstage at the Water Tower Water Works has been named in honor of longtime Lookingglass supporters Joan and Paul Rubschlager and their transformational gift to ensure the future of Lookingglass. The couple have been instrumental in their partnership with Chicago organizations, such as Rush University and The Field Museum. Nationally, their support extends to the American Heart Association and Alzheimer's Association. The Joan and Paul Theatre reconfigures the stage and audience seating as dictated by the needs of each season, with a capacity of 200 persons including the balcony.

Comments