Lookingglass Theatre Company announces the Holiday Choral Pop Up, featuring small vocal ensemble performances in the lobby before select performances of The Steadfast Tin Soldier. Upcoming scheduled Holiday Choral Pop Up performances include: Route 66 a cappella (Wednesday, November 20) and the Women's Choir of the Old Town School of Folk Music (Wednesday, December 4).

The Steadfast Tin Soldier, from the story by Hans Christian Andersen, written and directed by Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman, runs thru January 26, 2020 at Lookingglass Theatre Company, located inside Chicago's historic Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave. at Pearson. Tickets, priced $45-$85, can be purchased online at lookingglasstheatre.org or by phone at (312) 337-0665.

ROUTE 66 - Chicago's premiere female a cappella quartet offers repertoire from holiday caroling to classic Andrews Sisters, Rockin' Queen anthems and contemporary Jason Mraz. Caryn Caffarelli, Leslie Gray Robbins, Laurie Carter Rose, and Nancy Jane Nelson have been singing together on and off since our US debut in 1996. We've crooned on the radio - WTMX with Eric & Kathy and WGN with Dean Richards; raised the roof at Bulls games at the United Center; honored our country with our special arrangement of the "Star-Spangled Banner" for a Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field; and often appear in our colorful USO army jackets at corporate events at the U505 submarine exhibit at the Museum of Science & Industry. We've created buzz for trade shows at McCormick Place, honored our troops at Great Lakes Naval Station in Lake Bluff, and helped Kraft launch a new product in Daley Plaza. Along the road we've been in Washington DC for an annual Mass Mutual Convention and Milwaukee for Northwestern Mutual. Whether we're in Chicago or places out and about, we bring high energy, beautiful harmonies and fun for all ages at corporate events, private parties, summer festivals and holiday celebrations!

Eclectic, effervescent, and enriching, the Women's Choir is dedicated to sharing the world of song. From Gregorian chant to 50's chic, this choir has performed throughout the Chicagoland area. Directed by Kathy Cowan, The Women's Choir is made up of members from the Old Town School of Folk Music.





