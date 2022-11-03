Lookingglass Theatre Announces Cast For THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER
Performances run November 17, 2022 – January 8, 2023.
Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced the cast for the return of Chicago's beloved holiday tradition, The Steadfast Tin Soldier! The ensemble cast features Lookingglass Ensemble Members Kasey Foster as Ballerina and Anthony Irons as Goblin, with Christopher Donahue as Nursemaid, John Gregorio as Rat, and Adeoye as Tin Soldier. Original music for The Steadfast Tin Soldier is composed by Ensemble Member Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Shramen Ghosh (Conductor/Piano), Juan Horie (Cello), Pascal Innocenti (Violin), Dalia Chin (Flutes) and Constance Volk (Flutes).
Created and Directed by Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman, The Steadfast Tin Soldier returns November 13, 2022 - January 8, 2023, to Lookingglass Theatre located in the Water Tower Water Works building, 821 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. Tickets are on sale now!
Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up, this gorgeous spectacle of music and movement is a classic the whole family will treasure!
The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanić (Costume Design), TJ Gerckens (Lighting Design), Ensemble Member Andre Pluess (Sound Design), Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh (Choreography), Artistic Associate Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (Circus Choreography), Blair Thomas (Puppet Design), Tom Lee (Puppet Design), Amanda Herrmann (Properties) and Isaac Schoepp (Rigging Design).
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
Cirque du Soleil returns to the Chicagoland area after a four-year absence with its joyous Corteo, to be presented at the NOW Arena (5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates) for five performances only, from Thursday, June 1, 2023 to Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Steppenwolf Theatre to Present the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS by Vichet Chum in December
November 2, 2022
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with the world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. Directed by Jesca Prudencio, Bald Sisters will play December 1, 2022 – January 15, 2023.
GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY to Open at Northlight Theatre in November
November 2, 2022
Northlight Theatre will continue its 2022–2023 season with Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by Marti Lyons. The production runs November 25 – December 24, 2022.
Cast Announced for RADIAL GRADIENT at Shattered Globe Theatre
November 2, 2022
Shattered Globe Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma’s introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng.
Photos: First Look at RENT at Porchlight Music Theatre
November 2, 2022
Porchlight Music Theatre is presenting the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT, music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts through November 27. See photos here!