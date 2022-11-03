Lookingglass Theatre Announces Cast For THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER

Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced the cast for the return of Chicago's beloved holiday tradition, The Steadfast Tin Soldier! The ensemble cast features Lookingglass Ensemble Members Kasey Foster as Ballerina and Anthony Irons as Goblin, with Christopher Donahue as Nursemaid, John Gregorio as Rat, and Adeoye as Tin Soldier. Original music for The Steadfast Tin Soldier is composed by Ensemble Member Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Shramen Ghosh (Conductor/Piano), Juan Horie (Cello), Pascal Innocenti (Violin), Dalia Chin (Flutes) and Constance Volk (Flutes).

Created and Directed by Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman, The Steadfast Tin Soldier returns November 13, 2022 - January 8, 2023, to Lookingglass Theatre located in the Water Tower Water Works building, 821 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. Tickets are on sale now!

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up, this gorgeous spectacle of music and movement is a classic the whole family will treasure!

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanić (Costume Design), TJ Gerckens (Lighting Design), Ensemble Member Andre Pluess (Sound Design), Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh (Choreography), Artistic Associate Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (Circus Choreography), Blair Thomas (Puppet Design), Tom Lee (Puppet Design), Amanda Herrmann (Properties) and Isaac Schoepp (Rigging Design).