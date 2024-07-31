Lifeline Theatre Unveils 2024-2025 Season Featuring A KidSeries World Premiere & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lifeline Theatre has revealed its 2024-25 season of Big Stories, Up Close. The upcoming season features unforgettable stories brought to life, from beloved classics to modern titles.

The 2024-2025 MainStage season features a one-man show adaptation by Lifeline ensemble member Phil Timberlake of the classic holiday tale by Charles Dickens, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, followed by a new hip-hop adaptation of the novel The Prince and the Pauper by Mark Twain and first-time collaboration with Salvadoran-American artists Brian and Marvin Quijada in Kid Prince and Pablo, and Lifeline ensemble members John Hildreth (adaptor) and Heather Currie (director)'s contemporary Chicago version of the sci-fi thriller The War of the Worlds based on the novel by H.G. Wells. The KidSeries season will feature the world premiere of ensemble member Amanda Link's adaptation of Sandra Dieckmann's Leaf, a story that navigates our relationships with each other and our planet.

Additionally, Lifeline Theatre will produce the 29th annual Fillet of Solo Festival, a two-week, multi-venue solo performance and storytelling festival, as well as the 4th annual Adaptation Development Workshop featuring new playwrights and their world premiere works.

Season memberships for 2024-2025 are on sale now. To purchase season memberships or for more information call the Lifeline Theatre Box Office at 773-761-4477, or visit www.lifelinetheatre.com.

MainStage Season

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, November 29 – December 22, 2024

Kid Prince and Pablo, January 3 – February 16, 2025

The War of the Worlds, May 23 – July 13, 2025

KidSeries Season

Leaf, March 16 – April 20, 2025

Plus

The 29th annual Fillet of Solo Festival, November 2024

4th annual Adaptation Workshop and Showcase, July 2025

Special Events

Dorothy L. Sayers Concert Readings:

Gaudy Night, September 14, 2024

Strong Poison, October 19, 2024

New season memberships offer a variety of ways to interact with Lifeline. The Full Membership includes 4 flex tickets for MainStage productions, 2 flex tickets for our KidSeries production, 2 flex tickets for the Annual Adaptation Showcase, and a Fillet of Solo Fest Pass, all for $155 ($310 value). The Limited Membership includes 4 flex tickets for MainStage productions and 2 flex tickets to our Annual Adaptation Showcase for $100 ($210 value). Being a Lifeline Member allows patrons to save up to 50% OFF the complete season; offers a 20% discount on additional tickets, drama camp registration, and Lifeline merchandise; and gives first choice of seats with unlimited free ticket exchanges.

An add-on for KidSeries shows is admission to one “Stories Come Alive!” hour during each KidSeries production for only $10. These hour-long sessions (running Sundays at 12 p.m., between regularly scheduled KidSeries performances) feature readings, activities and on-your-feet drama games to supplement the KidSeries productions.

Ticket prices for the 2024-25 season are as follows: regular single MainStage tickets are $45; group rates available for 10 or more; previews are $25; seniors and active and retired military personnel (with ID) are $35; students (with ID) are $15. Lifeline's KidSeries single tickets are $20; and previews are $15 each.

Lifeline Theatre is located at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Lifeline is accessible by CTA (Red Line Morse stop/buses) and free parking is available at Sullivan High School (6631 N Bosworth Ave, lot located on the corner of Albion and Bosworth; 0.5 mile walk to Lifeline). Street parking is also available. Lifeline is accessible to wheelchair users and visitors who need to avoid stairs.

Lifeline Theatre explores, interprets, and reimagines books and other literary works to create stories that move us beyond the margins of our own lives.

Founded in 1982, Lifeline is known for staging innovative adaptations of great works of fiction as well as commissioning original work. In 1987, Lifeline added KidSeries plays for children and families, and has been producing full seasons of programming for both adults and children ever since. Over the course of forty-one seasons and over two hundred productions, Lifeline Theatre has made not only an indelible mark on the Chicago theater scene, but an invaluable contribution to the theater world at large. Lifeline's dedicated artistic ensemble has developed one hundred and forty-six world premiere literary adaptations and original plays, nearly forty of which have had a life beyond their Lifeline premieres, with over three hundred subsequent productions spread across over forty U.S. states, six Canadian provinces, plus productions in England, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, and Guatemala. Additionally, four scripts developed at Lifeline Theatre have gone on to U.S. national tours, and over a dozen have been published. Lifeline Theatre has garnered a total of fifty-three Jeff Awards (Equity and Non-Equity), including sixteen for New Adaptation, New Musical, or New Work.

Lifeline's artistic ensemble is led by Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan and includes Aly Renee Amidei, Shelby Lynn Bias, Patrick Blashill, Jessica Wright Buha, Christina Calvit, Heather Currie, Bilal Dardai, Victoria Deiorio, Amanda Delheimer, Alan Donahue, Andrés Enriquez, Diane D. Fairchild, Kevin D. Gawley, Peter Greenberg, James E. Grote, Chris Hainsworth, John Hildreth, Elise Kauzlaric, Robert Kauzlaric, Anthony Kayer, Frances Limoncelli, Amanda Link, Martel Manning, Katie McLean Hainsworth, Dorothy Milne, Shole Milos, Sandy Snyder Pietz, Suzanne Plunkett, Maren Robinson, Phil Timberlake, Jenifer Tyler, Christopher M. Walsh, and Christopher Vizurraga.

MainStage Productions

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - A Solo Show

Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

Adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Phil Timberlake

Dates: November 29 - 22, 2024

Regular tickets: $45; preview tickets $25

Previews: Friday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 1, 2:30 p.m.

Regular Run: December 6 – December 22: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The iconic Christmas tale has been cleverly adapted into a one-man show, coming to the stage during the holiday season featuring Lifeline ensemble member Phil Timberlake.

Kid Prince and Pablo

Based on the novel The Prince and the Pauper by Mark Twain

Adapted by Brian Quijada

Composed by Marvin Quijada

Directed by Raquel Torre

Dates: January 3 - February 16, 2025

Regular tickets $45; preview tickets $25

Previews: Fridays, January 3 and January 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, January 4 and January 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, January 5 and January 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Sunday, January 13, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Regular Run: January 17 – February 16, 2025: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

A new hip-hop adaptation of The Prince and the Pauper, this production will be a first-time collaboration with Salvadoran-American artists Brian and Marvin Quijada. Brian wrote and starred in Teatro Vista's highly acclaimed 2022 world premiere musical, Somewhere Over the Border.

War of the Worlds

Based on the novel by H.G. Wells

Adapted by Lifeline ensemble member John Hildreth

Directed by Lifeline ensemble member Heather Currie

Dates: May 23 – July 13, 2025

Regular tickets $45; preview tickets $25

Previews: Fridays, May 23 and May 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, May 24 and May 31 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 25 and June 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Press Opening: June 1, 2025 at 2:30 p.m.

Regular Run: June 6 – July 13, 2025: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Lifeline's tagline, “Big Stories Up Close” will be demonstrated again by bringing H.G. Wells' beloved and influential work to the stage. A study of human nature when the social order is disrupted, ensemble members John Hildreth (adaptor) and Heather Currie (director) bring this story to contemporary Chicago as a live action sci-fi thriller.

KidSeries

Leaf

A world premiere based on the book written and illustrated by Sandra Dieckmann

Adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Amanda Link

Directed by Nathaniel Niemi

Dates: March 13 - April 20, 2025

Regular tickets $20; preview tickets $15

Previews: Thursday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m.; Saturdays, March 12 and March 22 at 11:00 a.m.; and Sunday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Press Opening: Sunday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Regular Run: March 21 – April 20, 2025: Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This debut picture book by author and illustrator Sandra Dieckmann is adapted by ensemble member Amanda Link. Featuring a polar bear on his quest to return home, Leaf centers on the importance of compassion for each other and our planet, cooperation with others, and sharing one's story. Ensemble member Link teams up with director Nathaniel Niemi to bring audiences a timely world premiere that navigates our relationships with each other and our planet.

Dorothy L. Sayers Concert Readings: Gaudy Night and Strong Poison

Based on the books by Dorothy L. Sayers

Adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Frances Limoncelli

Gaudy Night: September 14, 2024

Strong Poison: October 19, 2025

Regular Tickets $100

Lifeline revives its annual Concert Reading Series with a series of limited-engagement concert readings of 2 of the Dorothy L. Sayers mysteries. Adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Frances Limoncelli over the past decade, Whose Body? (2002), Strong Poison (2004), Gaudy Night (2006), and Busman's Honeymoon (2009) played for more than 14,000 patrons in their collective original runs. Featuring the original cast, Lifeline is thrilled to bring back these fan favorites in support and celebration of Lifeline's work.

Each morning begins at 11:30 a.m with a light brunch and coffee/mimosas, plus conversation with Lifeline ensemble, staff, and board members. performances start at 12:30 p.m.. (Script times vary, but are approximately two and a half hours in length). An intermission allows for refills of drinks, and after the reading dessert will be served followed by a talk-back with the cast and team.

The price for these special benefit events (including food, drink, and dessert) is $75 for Lifeline Membership holders ($100 for the general public) and can be ordered by calling the Box Office at 773-761-4477.



The 29th annual Fillet of Solo Festival

November 2024 (Dates to come)

Regular Tickets $12 (per performance); Festival Pass: $60

Celebrating the breadth of Chicago's enduring storytelling and live lit scene, Lifeline brings together numerous solo performers and storytelling collectives for a two-week, multi-venue selection of powerful personal stories.

Participants, locations, scheduling, and full details for the 2024 Fillet of Solo Festival will be announced Fall 2024.

The 4th annual Adaptation Development Workshop

July 2025 (Dates to come)

Regular Tickets $15; Student $10

Lifeline Theatre is invested in bringing new and diverse voices to its stage. As a new work company specializing in literary adaptation, we believe playwrights and those who adapt books and literature to the stage need time and resources to develop their work. This BIPOC-focused adaptation workshop and showcase seeks to support and collaborate with more writers and other artists of color.

Participants, scheduling, and full details for the 2025 Adaptation Workshop will be announced in Winter 2024.

