Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Lifeline Theatre Seeks Writers For Annual Adaptation Development Workshop

This will culminate in a final reading for an audience and the potential to be included in future Lifeline seasons. 

Dec. 08, 2022  

Lifeline Theatre is seeking writers to submit their work to their adaptation workshop designed to apply Lifeline's organizational knowledge about new adaptation development to specifically support BIPOC playwrights/writers who are adapting works for the stage. This will culminate in a final reading for an audience and the potential to be included in future Lifeline seasons.

Lifeline seeks submissions from writers of color outlining their intent to develop a stage adaptation of a book or other literary work (e.g., short story, article, memoir, tale, poem, etc.). Proposals can be for traditional adaptations or "inspired by" approaches where the literature serves as a jumping off point, but the source material should be in the public domain. Only one proposal per writer will be accepted. Any interested individuals are asked to complete the submission form and upload their script by the submission deadline of January 1, 2023. For full information and access to the submission form visit www.lifelinetheatre.com/writers-workshop.

If chosen, writers will be expected to:

  • Either reside in the Chicago area, or be willing to cover their own expenses to travel to Chicago for the final reading;
  • Be available for up to six feedback sessions between February and July 2023;
  • Devote time to write between sessions;
  • Invite like-minded artist friends/colleagues to feedback sessions to provide additional points of view;
  • Be available to attend the final reading, and its rehearsals to provide rewrites.

If chosen, writers will receive:

  • A $500 stipend;
  • A process-oriented, writer-focused, developmental experience;
  • A director and a dramaturg;
  • Regular readings of new or rewritten material with feedback from experienced Lifeline ensemble members and playwright-invited artists;
  • Administrative and casting support;
  • A final reading for an invited audience.

This development process will be in service of the playwright and the play. Writers will choose the frequency, level, and style of feedback they want and the facilitator will coach, guide, and facilitate it in action. Support will ideally include a development team consisting of: a director, a dramaturg, Lifeline ensemble members, playwright-invited artists, a workshop coordinator, and Lifeline's Artistic Director as facilitator. The process will culminate in a final reading for an invited audience that will be scheduled for July 2023, exact dates subject to artists' schedules.

SELECTION TIMELINE

  • January 1, 2023 Application form closes
  • Mid-January: Finalists informed
  • Late-January: Finalist interviews
  • Early-February: Workshop playwright(s) announced

Please email info@lifelinetheatre.com with any questions.

Now in its 40th season, Lifeline Theatre continues to explore, interpret, and reimagine books and other literary works to create stories that move us beyond the margins of our own lives. Lifeline Theatre - Big Stories, Up Close.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Lookingglass Theatre Announces Accessible Show Dates for Holiday Classic THE STEADFAST TIN Photo
Lookingglass Theatre Announces Accessible Show Dates for Holiday Classic THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER
Lookingglass Theatre Company announced dates for accessible performances for The Steadfast Tin Soldier, including a Sensory Friendly/ Relaxed performance on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:30PM!
One Of The Most Unique Experiences To Hit Chicago, WHIM, Opens In January Photo
One Of The Most Unique Experiences To Hit Chicago, WHIM, Opens In January
Unlike any other immersive experience that's opened its doors in Chicago, Stage 773, 1225 W Belmont Ave., introduces Chicago's hottest new destination, WHIM, an immersive walk-thru experience.
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES -THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SHOW at Hell In A Hand Photo
Review: THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES -THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SHOW at Hell In A Handbag Productions
What did our critic think of THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES -THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SHOW at Hell In A Handbag Productions?
Step Dance Sensation STEP AFRIKA! to Make Step Auditorium Theatre Debut in January Photo
Step Dance Sensation STEP AFRIKA! to Make Step Auditorium Theatre Debut in January
Step right up as the Auditorium Theatre presents Step Afrika! in its Auditorium Theatre debut for a one-night-only performance, Saturday January 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Lookingglass Theatre Announces Accessible Show Dates for Holiday Classic THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIERLookingglass Theatre Announces Accessible Show Dates for Holiday Classic THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER
December 8, 2022

Lookingglass Theatre Company announced dates for accessible performances for The Steadfast Tin Soldier, including a Sensory Friendly/ Relaxed performance on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:30PM!
One Of The Most Unique Experiences To Hit Chicago, WHIM, Opens In JanuaryOne Of The Most Unique Experiences To Hit Chicago, WHIM, Opens In January
December 7, 2022

Unlike any other immersive experience that's opened its doors in Chicago, Stage 773, 1225 W Belmont Ave., introduces Chicago's hottest new destination, WHIM, an immersive walk-thru experience.
Full Cast Announced for HITS! THE MUSICAL Featuring 29 Young Singers and DancersFull Cast Announced for HITS! THE MUSICAL Featuring 29 Young Singers and Dancers
December 7, 2022

“HITS! The Musical” has announced the cast of 29 singers and dancers who will deliver an unforgettable 90 minutes of non-stop, foot-tapping fun and excitement for music lovers young and old.
Step Dance Sensation STEP AFRIKA! to Make Step Auditorium Theatre Debut in JanuaryStep Dance Sensation STEP AFRIKA! to Make Step Auditorium Theatre Debut in January
December 7, 2022

Step right up as the Auditorium Theatre presents Step Afrika! in its Auditorium Theatre debut for a one-night-only performance, Saturday January 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
December 7, 2022

Get a first look at production photos of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. 
share