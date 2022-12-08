Lifeline Theatre Seeks Writers For Annual Adaptation Development Workshop

Lifeline Theatre is seeking writers to submit their work to their adaptation workshop designed to apply Lifeline's organizational knowledge about new adaptation development to specifically support BIPOC playwrights/writers who are adapting works for the stage. This will culminate in a final reading for an audience and the potential to be included in future Lifeline seasons.

Lifeline seeks submissions from writers of color outlining their intent to develop a stage adaptation of a book or other literary work (e.g., short story, article, memoir, tale, poem, etc.). Proposals can be for traditional adaptations or "inspired by" approaches where the literature serves as a jumping off point, but the source material should be in the public domain. Only one proposal per writer will be accepted. Any interested individuals are asked to complete the submission form and upload their script by the submission deadline of January 1, 2023. For full information and access to the submission form visit www.lifelinetheatre.com/writers-workshop.

If chosen, writers will be expected to:

Either reside in the Chicago area, or be willing to cover their own expenses to travel to Chicago for the final reading;

Be available for up to six feedback sessions between February and July 2023;

Devote time to write between sessions;

Invite like-minded artist friends/colleagues to feedback sessions to provide additional points of view;

Be available to attend the final reading, and its rehearsals to provide rewrites.

If chosen, writers will receive:

A $500 stipend;

A process-oriented, writer-focused, developmental experience;

A director and a dramaturg;

Regular readings of new or rewritten material with feedback from experienced Lifeline ensemble members and playwright-invited artists;

Administrative and casting support;

A final reading for an invited audience.

This development process will be in service of the playwright and the play. Writers will choose the frequency, level, and style of feedback they want and the facilitator will coach, guide, and facilitate it in action. Support will ideally include a development team consisting of: a director, a dramaturg, Lifeline ensemble members, playwright-invited artists, a workshop coordinator, and Lifeline's Artistic Director as facilitator. The process will culminate in a final reading for an invited audience that will be scheduled for July 2023, exact dates subject to artists' schedules.

SELECTION TIMELINE

January 1, 2023 Application form closes

Mid-January: Finalists informed

Late-January: Finalist interviews

Early-February: Workshop playwright(s) announced

Please email info@lifelinetheatre.com with any questions.

Now in its 40th season, Lifeline Theatre continues to explore, interpret, and reimagine books and other literary works to create stories that move us beyond the margins of our own lives. Lifeline Theatre - Big Stories, Up Close.