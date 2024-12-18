Lifeline Theatre Presents The Midwest Premiere Of KID PRINCE AND PABLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lifeline Theatre will present the Midwest premiere of Kid Prince and Pablo, a hip-hop musical based on Mark Twain's story The Prince and the Pauper, January 3 - February 16 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave.

Kid Prince and Pablo, adapted by Brian Quijada with music composed by Marvin Quijada, and directed by Raquel Torre, makes its Midwest premiere after its initial run at the Kennedy Center in 2019. The press opening for Kid Prince and Pablo is Sunday, Jan 12 at 2:30 p.m.

In the divided Capital City, the ruling class has banned rap and dance after an attempted revolution by the People. Kid Prince is set to inherit the throne...that is, until he meets Pablo, a drummer who performs for underground rap battles. When the two hatch a plan to switch identities, mayhem and music ensue. But by standing in each other's shoes, Kid Prince and Pablo discover connections that could start a whole new revolution.

Ticket prices are $45 for regular single tickets, $20 for active and retired military personnel (with ID), $35 for seniors, $20 for students (with ID), $20 for rush tickets (available half an hour before showtime, subject to availability), and $25 for previews. Group rate for 8 or more is available upon request. Tickets may be purchased at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.

Accessible Performances: The Sunday, January 26, 2:30 p.m. performance will feature a pre-show touch tour of the set at 1:00 p.m. and live audio description for patrons who are blind or have low vision. The Sunday, February 2, 2:30 p.m. performance will feature open captioning for patrons who are hearing impaired. For more information about Lifeline's accessibility services, please contact our Operations Manager John Craig at 773.761.4477 x703 or at access@lifelinetheatre.com.

