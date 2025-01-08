Legacy Theater Surpasses $75K Fundraising Goal Goal For Cost-Saving Upgrades

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Donors from across the region rallied to support the Legacy Theater in Carthage, surpassing a $75,000 matching challenge announced in June 2024. Thanks to contributions that now total more than $80,000, the theater is moving forward with cost-saving measures designed to keep live entertainment thriving in the tri-state area.

The matching challenge originated from a $25,000 pledge by Connie Dyer of West Point, Iowa, joined by additional $25,000 pledges from Legacy Theater Foundation board president Doug Groth and an anonymous donor.

Funds were allocated primarily to install 165 solar panels on the theater’s roof through Mohrfeld Electric, based in Fort Madison, Iowa. This renewable energy project—supported by a 30 percent tax credit for nonprofits—dramatically cut monthly electric bills from roughly $1,000 to about $80.

Beyond going solar, the Legacy Theater recently purchased sound equipment that previously had to be rented for each show. These technological upgrades should significantly reduce operating expenses, allowing the theater to redirect additional funds toward quality performances and community programming.

Audiences can look forward to the 2025 performance schedule, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 with classic country by Little Texas. On Feb. 1, local students will take the stage at 1 and 6 p.m. for The Wizard of Oz, produced by Missoula Children’s Theatre, with auditions scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27.

Tickets for the 2025 season can be purchased in person at The Legacy Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. At other times, call 217-357-9479 to leave a message, or purchase tickets online at thelegacytheater.com.

Comments