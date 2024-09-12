Latina Comedy Festival, Julio Torres, Sindhu Vee Come To The Den Theatre In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre has announced upcoming appearances by the Latina Comedy Festival on Friday, October 4 at 6;30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Julio Torres’ “Color Theories” on Thursday, October 10 at 7:15 p.m.; Sindju Vee: LIVE on Wednesday October 23 at 7:15 p.m., on the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

These newly announced shows join a host of top talent appearing at the theatre throughout October, including George Civeris and Sam Taggert’s Straightiolab Podcast on October 6, Ryan Sickler: Live & Alive on October 11 - 12, Fahim Anwar on October 18, Nataly Aukar on October 20, Annie Lederman on October 23, Learnmore Jonasi on October 24, Samuel Comroe on October 25 - 26, Clint Coley on October 27, Jarlath Regan - Yer Man - The Standup Comedy Show on October 30, and Adam Ray on October 31 - November 1. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Latina Comedy Festival

Friday, October 4 at 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

General Admission Tickets: $30

The Latina Comedy Festival kicks off their 2nd night at The Den Theatre with the first of 3 back-to-back showcases - The Nena Show. This showcase will feature the freshest faces in Latina comedy talking about their loca lives through the lens of Millennials & Gen Z’ers. These nenas are taking the country by storm and producing their own shows and podcasts while also delighting audiences at clubs, showcases, and festivals across the country such as Limestone Comedy Festival, Stand Up NY, and Laugh Factory. Don't miss your chance to see these up and coming nenas as many are in town for one weekend only!

Hosted by: Jessi Realz (Zanies) - Chicago, IL

Featuring:

Alejandra Jimenez (Stand Up NY) - NYC, NY

Anapaula Guajardo (New York Queer Comedy Festival) - NYC, NY

Christina Gutierrez (Lincoln Lodge) - Chicago, IL

Cianna Violet (West Side Comedy Club) - Minneapolis, MN

Courtney Zelazny (Detroit Women of Comedy Festival) - Chicago, IL

Hilary Jimenez (Limestone Comedy Festival) - Chicago, IL

Jess Martinez (Laugh Factory) - Chicago, IL

Julianna Loera-Wiggins (FemFeedback) - Ann Arbor, MI

Laura Bolivar (The Bochinche) - NYC, NY

Michelladonna (Munecas Sucias Comedy) - Queens, NY

Monica Andrade (Milwaukee Improv) - Chicago, IL

Tats Martinez (Antojitos Fest) - Guadalajara, MX

Julio Torres: Color Theories

Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $26 - $50

Julio Torres is an Emmy®-nominated, Peabody-winning and WGA-winning writer, director and comedian from El Salvador.

Torres made his directorial feature film debut with A24’s Problemista, which premiered at SXSW in March 2023 to high praise. Torres also wrote the film and stars alongside Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rosselini, and RZA. The film, produced by Emma Stone and Dave McCary via their Fruit Tree banner, was released in March 2024.

Most recently, Torres wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in HBO’s six-episode series Fantasmas, which premiered on June 7th. In Fantasmas, Torres tells the tale of when he lost an oyster earring. The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has along the way become points of departure for little films, as Torres navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories. Dave McCary executive produced alongside Emma Stone for their Fruit Tree banner. Irony Point and 3 Arts Entertainment served as additional executive producers.

Torres can be seen in both seasons of his HBO series Los Espookys, which he co-created with Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega. A Spanish-language (with English subtitles) comedy, Los Espookys follows a group of friends who run a business orchestrating fake supernatural happenings for a series of peculiar clients. The show is set in an unnamed Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life. Both seasons were received with critical acclaim and season two was awarded a 2023 Peabody Award in Entertainment, GLAAD Award and Dorian Award, in addition to being named one of the New York Times’ Best TV Shows of 2022.

Last year, Torres released his first picture book, I Want to Be a Vase from Simon & Schuster. Illustrated by animator and designer Julian Glander and inspired by Torres' first standup special, My Favorite Shapes, which was released on HBO in 2019; the book takes readers on an essential and visually stunning journey through the lives and intimate dramas of often-overlooked household appliances.

Torres received four Emmy® nominations for his work on Saturday Night Live, on which he has served as a writer from 2016 to 2021. In 2023, he was recognized as an honoree in TIME Magazine’s TIME100 Next list, under the “artists” category. The annual list, inspired by the publication’s flagship TIME100, recognizes 100 rising individuals from across industries who are shaping the future of their fields and defining the next generation of leadership.

Torres’ additional acting credits include Search Party, The Great North, Shrill, Together Together, and The Other Two. He currently resides in Brooklyn, NY.

Sindhu Vee: LIVE

Wednesday October 23, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $45 - $85

Sindhu Vee is an award-winning comedian, writer, and actor, whose smash hit North American tour returns to Chicago due to demand, this October!

Since swapping a career in investment banking for one in comedy, Sindhu has fast become one of the most exciting and sought-after talents in comedy, across the UK, North America and India. Her debut hour, Sandhog, was nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award and was recorded as a special for Amazon Prime.

She has since enjoyed hugely successful tours of the UK and North America, and has appeared on a raft of major UK television shows, including BBC’s Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, QI, Have I Got News For You, and Netflix’s Feel Good and Sex Education.

Previously announced appearances in October at The Den Theatre include:

Straightiolab Podcast

Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Note: The date changed from September 29 to October 6, 2024

Ryan Sickler: Live & Alive

Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $59

Fahim Anwar

Friday, October 18, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Nataly Aukar

Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Annie Lederman

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - $35

Learnmore Jonasi

Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Samuel Comroe

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Clint Coley

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $35

Jarlath Regan - Yer Man - The Standup Comedy Show

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Adam Ray

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Note: The October 31 show was added since earlier release

