LEAF World Premiere to be Presented at Lifeline Theatre

Lifeline Theatre's KidSeries will present the world premiere of Leaf, based on the beloved picture book by Sandra Dieckmann, March 15 to April 20 at Lifeline Theatre. Adaptor and Lifeline ensemble member Amanda Link teams up with director Nathaniel Niemi to bring audiences a timely world premiere featuring a polar bear on their quest to return home and the young crow who finds it within herself to help them. Leaf centers on our interconnectedness with each other and our planet, and the importance of sharing one's story.

"Adults will pick up on important themes like the dangers of climate change or fearing those who are different," says Link. "For the kids, I hope to spark their sense of wonder and awaken empathy." Link and Niemi are KidSeries regulars and have appeared in numerous Lifeline hits together, including the popular Click, Clack, Moo series. Now the pair take the reins on Link's debut adaptation. "The vivid illustrations from the book have inspired a beautiful scenic design, inventive costuming, and dynamic puppets," says Niemi. "I can't wait for the kids to see our giant polar bear!"

The press opening for Leaf is Sunday, March 16, at 11:00 a.m. Opening is Sunday, March 16, at 1:00 p.m. Previews are Saturday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Regular performance times (March 22 through April 20) are Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The production runs approximately 50 minutes with no intermission.

Ticket prices are $20 for regular single tickets and $15 for preview tickets, with group rates for 8 or more available upon request.

