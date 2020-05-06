Keeping Up With The Aud This Week: ADMIT ONE And Trinity Irish Dance Company

Tonight, learn more about the Auditorium Theatre's ADMIT ONE initiative, which brings community groups from the Chicagoland area to the Auditorium to experience world-class performances and events at no cost.

ADMIT ONE Program Manager Denise Santomauro discusses why programs like ADMIT ONE are important, how the program has evolved since its inception, and the ADMIT ONE partners the Auditorium Theatre has hosted through the years.

On Sunday, May 10 @ 6PM, Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) associate artistic director Chelsea Hoy and dancer Michael Fleck take over the Auditorium's Facebook page for a live performance of PUSH, choreographed by TIDC founder and artistic director Mark Howard.

Auditorium Theatre's Facebook (#AudTalk episodes may also be found on YouTube, SoundCloud, and Apple Podcasts. At Home With the Auditorium performances are also posted on YouTube and Instagram.)

Wednesday, May 6 @ 6PM (#AudTalk with Denise Santomauro)

Sunday, May 10 @ 6PM (At Home With the Auditorium with Trinity Irish Dance Company)

Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond.Through #AudTalk and At Home With the Auditorium, viewers get a chance to discover the theatre's history, see performers in action from their own homes, learn about the theatre's initiatives to make the arts more accessible to all, and hear from members of Chicago's arts and culture community.

Next week's guests: Join members of the Harmony, Hope & Healing staff as they share some of their favorite uplifting tunes in a family-friendly sing-along on next week's At Home With the Auditorium.





