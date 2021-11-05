KISS ME, KATE Will Be Performed at the Marriott Theatre This Month

The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr. in Lincolnshire, brings the perfect mix of romance, comedy, sophistication, and behind-the-scenes-hijinks to the mainstage with KISS ME, KATE previewing Wednesday, November 17, opening Tuesday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m., and closing January 16, 2022. The first ever Tony Award winner for Best Musical, based on the book by Sam and Bella Spewack with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is to be directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller. In a twist of fate, Miller will make her mainstage directorial debut at the Marriott Theatre roughly 20 years after making her acting debut under the very same spotlight. Musical direction for this production is led by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson with choreography by Jeff Award nominee Alex Sanchez.

"I feel so grateful, and uniquely suited to direct this production," said Johanna Mckenzie Miller. "Rather than changing what was originally on the page, I hope to make sense of it in the present day and give women the voice they need to tell their stories. With this being my first mainstage directorial debut at the Marriott twenty years after I made my first acting debut on the same stage, this is an extremely special production to me and am looking forward to everyone finally enjoying it."

In this production, passions run high as leading lady Lilli Vanessi and her ex-husband, actor and director Fred Graham, battle onstage and off in a production of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew. KISS ME, KATE combines the irreverent humor of two brilliant writers - Cole Porter and William Shakespeare - with a battle of the sexes and a bickering liaison, mixed with a number of cases of mistaken identity, the mob, and comedic routines. Musical numbers include "Another Op'nin, Another Show," "So in Love," "Wunderbar," "Too Darn Hot," and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare."

KISS ME, KATE stars Susan Moniz as "Lilli Vanessi/Kate" (Marriott Theatre: Oklahoma!, Mary Poppins, October Sky); Larry Adams as "Fred Graham/Petruchio" (Marriott Theatre: La Cage aux Folles, Evita, Ragtime; Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera); Alexandra Palkovic as "Lois Lane/Bianca" (Marriott Theatre: Singin in the Rain, Anything Goes, 9 to 5, Sweet Charity, Cats, Cabaret, Legally Blonde, The World Goes 'Round, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Pirates of Penzance, South Pacific, Cinderella, and Seussical); Daniel May as "Bill Calhoun/Lucenito" (Broadway: Flower Drum Song; New York Theater: Soft Power, Red Eye of Love, Gold Mountain); Allison Blackwell as "Hattie" (Broadway: A Night With Janis Joplin, Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Disney's The Lion King); Jonathan Butler-Duplessis as "Paul" (Marriott Theatre: Grease, Something Rotten!, Ragtime, Dreamgirls); Lillian Castillo as "Gun Woman" (Marriott Theatre: She Loves Me, Man of La Mancha, Mama Mia, Sister Act); Shea Coffman as "Gun Man" (Chicago Credits: Shrek, Oklahoma!, Footloose, Ragtime, Newsies, The Bridges of Madison County, First Date The Musical); Terry Hamilton as "General Harrison Howell" (Marriott Theatre: Oliver!, Something Rotten!, Sweet Charity, Oklahoma, She Loves Me); Bret Tuomi as "Harry Trevor/Baptista" (Broadway: Rock of Ages); Richard Strimer as "Pops" (National Tour: I Love Lucy; Marriott Theatre: Something Rotten!, Newsies, Singin' in the Rain); and Iris Lieberman as "Ralph" (Marriott Theatre: The Music Man, La Cage Aux Folles, Mame), with ensemble members Alejandro Fonseca, Kayla Jenerson, Amanda Compton LoPresti, Kevin Nietzel, Adam Rogers, Laura Savage, Allison Sill, Kyra Sorce, Alex Joseph Stewart, Maggie Malaney, and Trevor Vanderzee.

The production will feature set design by Scott Davis, costume design by Theresa Ham, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Michael Daly, wig design by Miguel A. Armstrong, and properties design by Sally Zack; with artistic associate Wydetta Carter, intimacy and violence director Charlie Baker, stage manager Jessica Banaszak, and musical supervisor Patti Garwood.

Marriott Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Marriott Theatre guests are currently required to wear face coverings and present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or an appropriate negative COVID-19 test to attend performances in the theatre.

The performance is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Holiday weeks may have adjusted schedules. Ticket prices range from $50 to $60, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.