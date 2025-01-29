Jeff Ross & More to Perform at The Den Theatre in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Den Theatre has revealed upcoming March 2025 shows at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages, including Geoffrey Asmus on March 5 - 6, Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride on March 7 - 9, Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here on March 11, Paul Virzi on March 13, Giulio Gallarotti on March 14, Esther Povitsky on March 21 - 22, Anthony Fuentes on March 23, Maddy Smith on March 28, and Michael Yo: Issa Truuue! Tour on March 29.

Geoffrey Asmus

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Geoffrey Asmus began performing stand-up in 2013 immediately after wasting $143,548 on seven college degrees and becoming a 1st-grade teacher. He regularly performs at the World Famous Comedy Cellar in New York City and was featured at Just For Laughs in Montreal as a ‘New Face.’ Geoffrey has opened for Dave Attell, Mark Normand, Dan Soder, Fortune Feimster, Sam Morrill, and Daniel Sloss among others. He headlines comedy clubs nationwide, and starting to sell out his shows! In 2021 his debut album Prodigal Little Bitch went to #1 on iTunes. Geoffrey also records the weekly You’re An Idiot podcast with Alex Dragicevich. More recently, Geoffrey has found success growing his social media platforms with his unfiltered stand-up clips, and has a recorded an hour special that will air later this year!



Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride

Friday, March 7, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $45 - $65

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana For The Ride presents a hilarious and touching one-man show celebrating the lives of his grandfather, his best friends, and his dog. This intimate and revealing show offers a glimpse underneath the thick skin of America’s Roastmaster.

Jeff Ross (AKA “The Roastmaster General”) is a one-man verbal assault unit. For years, his name has been synonymous with Roasting. As a staple on the Comedy Central Roasts, Jeff has anchored the roasts of the industry’s most famous people including Justin Bieber, Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, and former President Donald Trump. Currently, Jeff is developing his one-man show, Take a Banana For the Ride, a journey through his life of laughter and loss. This semi-autobiographical show touches on some of the most poignant moments in the comedian’s career to chronicle how he became The Roastmaster. It will debut at the New York Comedy Festival in November.

Most recently, he filmed the Peter Farrelly movie, Ricky Stanicky for Amazon starring Zac Efron and John Cena. His television projects include Roast Battle for Comedy Central, a series which Ross produced and starred for three seasons. Roast Battle has become an international phenomenon with markets including England, Germany, Canada, and South Africa producing their own versions. Ross also starred in the 3-episode comedy special Bumping Mics with Dave Attell for Netflix. This rapid-fire, two-man stand-up series has a joke-per-minute ratio, and if you’re lucky, you can catch it live at The Comedy Cellar in New York City. Ross also produced and starred in six episodes of Historical Roasts for Netflix, a series which roasted some of the most important figures in history including Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, and Cleopatra.

Additional acting credits include series arcs on Sneaky Pete (Amazon), and Kingdom (DirecTV), and guest-starring roles on Dr. Ken (ABC), Drunk History (Comedy Central), Grandfathered (Fox), The Simpsons (Fox) and Family Guy (Fox). Feature film credits include The Emoji Movie, Flock of Dudes, and Wedding Ringer starring Kevin Hart. Jeff has also lent his voice to many animated shows including playing “Hook Foot” on Disney’s Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures. Other animated works include Mr. Peabody and Sherman, Future Worm, Penn Zero Part-Time Hero, and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

Jeff has also used comedy specials to turn roasting into social commentary. With Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals, Jeff Ross Roasts Cops, and Jeff Ross Roasts The Border, Jeff has shed light on some of the more polarizing political issues of our time. These specials have taken him to a maximum-security prison, the Boston Police Department, and both sides of the Mexican border.

Jeff continues to tour the country doing stand-up and bringing his own brand of speed-roasting to audiences both stateside and abroad.



Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $32 - $55

Show And Tell present

Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here

UK stand-up star Sarah Keyworth makes their North American tour debut, bringing their smash-hit show to a venue near you in March 2025.

My Eyes Are Up Here is one of the most talked about stand-up shows of the last year, racking up a string of awards and selling out theaters all across their native UK, and Australia.

Winner of the Most Outstanding Show at Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2024.

International New Faces of Comedy at Just For Laughs Festival 2023.

Star of UK shows Live at the Apollo (BBC), Mock The Week (BBC) and more.

Guest star on Off Menu and The Guilty Feminist podcasts.



Paul Virzi

Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Comedian Paul Virzi, headlines comedy clubs across North America and hosts three weekly podcasts, The Virzi Effect, Anything Better and A Bone To Pick. Paul has performed throughout Europe and in this country's most iconic venues including, Madison Square Garden, The Chicago Theatre and Carnegie Hall.

Paul’s debut hour-long comedy special, I’ll Say This, premiered on Comedy Central in November 2018 and is available to stream on CC.com. A clip from the special was featured on Comedy Central’s TikTok stand-up page on May 4, 2020 and currently has over 5 million views and 1.3 million likes. Paul’s highly-anticipated second special, Nocturnal Admissions, premiered in June of 2022 as Pete Davidson’s directorial debut, receiving wide acclaim from comics and fans alike, and is streaming on Netflix. His third special, Reasonable Man, premiered in early October 2024 on YouTube.

His 2015 debut comedy album, Paul Virzi: Night At The Stand, was #1 on iTunes and reached #4 on Billboard’s Top 100. Paul has appeared on TruTV's Comedy Knockout, AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live, The NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, and he has written for ESPN’s ESPY Awards. Paul is a regular at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and performed at the SXSW Festival in Austin, TX.

Paul grew up in the suburbs, outside of New York City. He loves his family, cigars and having pointless sports arguments with his friends.

For more visit Paul’s website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.



Giulio Gallarotti

Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $37

Giulio Gallarotti is a New York City-based standup comedian, actor, host, and podcaster. He made his Netflix stand-up comedy special debut on Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends in June 2022. His podcast, Oops, is regularly listed on the iTunes top charts. He has appeared on TV shows such as Peacock’s Bupkis, Hulu's Ramy, AXS Gotham Comedy Live and MTV's Totally Clueless/Girl Code, as well as Comedy Central and Sirius XM radio. Giulio is an avid traveler which he has documented in several projects including Places You Can Go, which he has filmed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Standup in Rwanda: It's Not So Different. In Afghanistan, he started a school system in a rural area that now employs 9 faculty and teaches over 400 boys and girls. Giulio performs regularly at comedy clubs in NYC and across the country.

Esther Povitsky

Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $39

Esther Povitsky’s stand-up special for Comedy Central, titled Hot For My Name, is currently streaming on Paramount Plus and Youtube. Earlier this year, she performed stand-up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She is the writer and star of Drugstore June, a film currently streaming on Hulu. She starred in shows Alone Together, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Dollface. Esther was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2017 at the Montreal Comedy Festival, where she was named a New Face of Comedy in 2013. She has previously been seen on Brooklyn 99, Workaholics, Key & Peele, Lady Dynamite, New Girl, and Parks and Recreation. She currently hosts the comedy podcast Trash Tuesday.



Anthony Fuentes

Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $37

Anthony Fuentes is a Chicago-based comedian and veteran. Anthony moved to Chicago from Brooklyn, New York, in 2011 and began using comedy as a way of coping with his PTSD. Anthony became fascinated with comedy at an early age and would spend countless hours watching Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, and other great comics. His stories of growing up in the 80s and 90s, along with his stories of life, fatherhood relationships, and everyday observations, will have you laughing nonstop for hours. Anthony credits his military training for his determination and success in comedy and now uses his comedy to raise awareness for soldiers suffering from PTSD and bring laughs to veterans and VFWs across the nation. He has also performed and headlined at major comedy clubs across the country, like Zanies, Comedy Cellar, and Laugh Factory, along with many other major clubs. He’s also traveled the country and performed in major cities like Las Vegas, New York, Puerto Rico, Tempe, Arizona, and many more. Recently featured on “Chicago’s Very Own” WGN-TV and also filmed his first special titled My Way, which is currently in post-production. He has also performed with comedic greats like Mark Viera, Ralph Barbosa, and the hilarious Ken Flores.



Maddy Smith

Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Maddy Smith is a cast member on MTV’s Wild N Out, a nationally touring comedian, and a social media icon. Originally from Buffalo, Maddy is known for her quick wit, cutting roasts and her seemingly lack of fear of whatever comes out of her mouth. After 5 seasons on Wild N Out, most would agree that what Maddy says is often “out of pocket,” but you’ll have to see for yourself in one of her multi-million-viewed YouTube compilations.

Maddy opens for Bert Kreischer and Theo Von and has made appearances on BET, HBO, Barstool Sports, and more. She’s a regular at the Comedy Cellar in NYC.



Michael Yo: Issa Truuue! Tour

Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $45

A 2-time Emmy nominee, heard on the Joe Rogan Experience, a regular on The Adam Carolla Show, and fresh off his third comedy special Snack Daddy (https://youtu.be/QBsG2ml4oMM), Michael Yo is a comedian, actor, and host keeping busy in all of Hollywood’s platforms.

Michael is a proud father and loving husband with a bottomless pool of material about his family. In stand-up, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy and now headlines all over the country. He also appeared on season 15 of America’s Got Talent; Michael

received a yes from all four judges and made it to the Quarter-Finals.

As an actor, Michael stars in the Apple TV+ series Amber Brown, recurred on Kevin Can Wait, shot Damon Wayan Jr.’s pilot Happy Together for CBS, and was a principal in Facebook Watch’s first sitcom series, Starter Pack.

Michael can be heard every weekday on SiriusXM’s Pop2K. He previously covered celebrity news on The Insider, Extra, and E! News. He also coached Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as radio DJs for their show Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami on E! Michael has co-hosted CBS’ The Talk and appeared as a hot topics guest on The Wendy Williams Show.

