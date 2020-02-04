JUDY & LIZA - ONCE IN A LIFETIME Tribute Concert Comes to Greenhouse Theater Center

JUDY & LIZA - ONCE IN A LIFETIME: THE LONDON PALLADIUM CONCERT - A TRIBUTE will be presented at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago IL from March 5 to April 5, 2020. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm, with a special press opening performance at 3 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 (no evening performance on March 7) and matinees on Thursdays, March 19 and 26 at 2 pm in place of evening performances on those two days. The engagement is co-produced by Greenhouse Theater Center and Nancy Hays Entertainment, Inc.

Actresses Nancy Hays and Alexa Castelvecchi star in ONCE IN A LIFETIME, recalling the iconic 1964 concert of Judy Garland and her 18-year-old daughter Liza at the Palladium Theatre in London. This was the only time that these two legends performed a live concert together and occurred at a happy moment in their lives when Garland was still at her professional peak and her charismatic daughter Minnelli was a rising star. This loving tribute celebrates the classic songs, joyful movements and affectionate banter of that historic event, performed before an adoring audience. Heartfelt solos like "The Man That Got Away," "Gypsy in My Soul," and "Over the Rainbow," favorite duets "Chicago," and "Get Happy/Happy Days" and special medleys are all backed by the authentic jazz-combo arrangements of Jeff Award-recipient Robert Ollis, music director.

The show has been expanded since performed earlier in Chicago, New York City and elsewhere, with warm personal touches and additional songs. Background information on the performers and a gallery of photos are found at www.JudyLizatribute.com.

Run time: approx. 95 minutes including a 10-minute intermission.





