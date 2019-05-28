IT'S RAINING MEN Fundraiser for Pride Films and Plays Previews New Season

Pride Films and Plays will celebrate the beginning of summer and the Pride Month of June along with offering patrons a look at the upcoming season when the company hosts its first summer fundraiser on Tuesday, June 11. The party will be held in both of the Pride Arts Center's performance venues - the Broadway at 4139 N. Broadway and the Buena at 4147 N. Broadway. Entertainment, to be hosted by drag artist Miss Wendy Sitti, will include performances from current and upcoming productions by Pride Films and Plays, Chicago Cabaret Project's Olin Eargle and Kyle Hustedt, male underwear models, and male dancers. The suggested donation of $50 per person will include two drinks at the event's open bar.

The entertainment will include short scenes from AFTERGLOW, currently in an extended run; DESIRE IN A TINIER HOUSE (opening June 4), and GRINDR THE OPERA which joins AFTERGLOW in the Buena theater from June 21 to the end of July. Also on the schedule are excerpts from Pride Arts fall productions, including ALL THAT HE WAS (opening in the Buena on August 12), Harvey Fierstein's CASA VALENTINA (opening in the Broadway on August 26) and Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens and Terrence McNally's A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, (opening in the Broadway on October 14).



Tickets are $50.00 and include two drink tickets good at the event's open bar.

Tickets for IT'S RAINING MEN are available on www.pridefilmsandplays.com, by phone at 866 811 4111, and on the CityLvn (mobile app)



Pride Films and Plays produces a year-round festival of work centered on LGBTQ characters or themes that are essential viewing for all. Since opening Pride Arts Center in 2016, with our two intimate spaces, Pride Films and Plays is in many ways the center of queer programming in the Midwest thanks to our award-winning full productions, cabarets, film fests, new play development and special events. Founded in 2010, Pride Films and Plays has earned 36 Jeff Recommendations and Awards.



