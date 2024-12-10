IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to be Presented at Improv Playhouse Radio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Improv Playhouse Theatre will return to bring audiences an immersive live-staged radio play of Frank Capra's timeless classic, "It's a Wonderful Life." In celebration of this classic film, the production, directed by David Brian Stuart, promises a unique and theatrical experience, transporting the audience to a 1940s radio studio.

A Holiday Classic Reimagined

Presented in a fun and theatrical style, the two-weekend run will add a layer of nostalgia to the quintessential holiday tale of George Bailey. Set in a 1940s radio studio, complete with commercials and a sound effects engineer, the production has become a cherished staple of the holiday season in Libertyville. "This is a story of love, loss, and redemption, where the lead character finds he's at the end of all hope on Christmas Eve, only to be presented with a new vision on how his life has affected so many," said David Brian Stuart, Improv Playhouse executive founding producer, who is directing the stellar cast from the Lake County region. The talented cast features twelve nimble actors, including Stephen Pickering as George Bailey (Fox River Grove), Mia Hirschel as Mary Hatch (Lake Zurich), and Hainesville resident George Elliott as the Superintendent Angel. Veteran character actor Egon Schein from Libertyville plays Clarence and Mr. Potter, while Steve Plumhoff (Gurnee), Dan Ness (Palatine), Susan Kries (Vernon Hills), Ted Rafferty (Schaumberg), and Jerry Hirschel (Lake Zurich) round out the adult cast. Youngsters from the Improv Playhouse Training Center will alternate in the role of Zuzu and Jainey, with adult actors seamlessly portraying some of the child roles. "To infuse the announcement with the spirit of the film" says Stuart, "...one of my favorite adapted lines from the original script audiences will hear will be, 'What is it you want, Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word, and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down'".

A Winter Wonderland Experience

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Improv Playhouse Annex, located next to the theater space, will host a Bedford Falls Winter Wonderland hosted by Santa! Attendees can immerse themselves in memorabilia from the Wonderful Life Era, including posters, artwork, and props from the film. Pictures can be taken with Santa for Free. Access to Bedford Falls Winter Wonderland is complimentary for all ticket holders.

Show Details

There will be five performances: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 & 20th, 7:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 14 and 21, with one 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 15. The production runs approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

