Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Kicks Off Season With VERDON FOSSE LEGACY

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has announced that tickets for the Season 47 Fall Series are now on sale. This November, the company will celebrate two new prestigious collaborations in addition to launching its second year with Resident Artist Aszure Barton. The Fall Series marks the beginning of a historic partnership with The Verdon Fosse® Legacy, making HSDC the only company in the world authorized to add a Bob Fosse® work to its repertoire, as well as its debut. The Fall Series will run from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 24 at (1650 N. Halsted St.).
Blending timeless choreography with contemporary flair, the Season 47: Fall Series(Nov. 15-24) will mark Hubbard Street’s first engagement at Chicago’s landmark . The program is set to feature the Company Premiere of Sweet Gwen Suite, choreographed by American dance legend Bob Fosse with his longtime muse Gwen Verdon through a milestone collaboration with The Verdon Fosse® Legacy. Verdon’s admiration for HSDC began in the 1980s when she sought to adapt Fosse's works for concert dance, which included staging Fosse’s Percussion 4 for the company during HSDC Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell's tenure as a HSDC dancer.
"As we kick off Season 47, it felt important to begin with two collaborations that truly honor our company’s legacy while pushing us forward artistically,” said Fisher-Harrell. “Our debut at is a milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and community engagement in Chicago’s vibrant arts scene. Equally significant is our partnership with The Verdon Fosse® Legacy, which allows us to celebrate and preserve the iconic work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Being the only company in the world granted the privilege to add a Fosse piece to our repertoire is deeply meaningful to me and our dancers. It’s a testament to our dedication to honoring the past while creating something entirely new."
“Gwen Verdon adored the Hubbard Street dancers for their diversity and abilities to authentically embody a wide variety of styles,” said Nicole Fosse, founder and artistic director of The Verdon Fosse® Legacy. “The company’s limitless abilities, under Artistic Direction of Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, continue to stand out today.” Nicole Fosse, daughter of Verdon and Fosse, and Allen Fields (Director of Creative Development of The Verdon Fosse® Legacy) continue the mission of bringing the genius of Bob Fosse® to world-wide audiences. In October 2021, The Verdon Fosse® Legacy presented a world premiere trio of dances all originally performed by Gwen Verdon for television in the 1960s — and never before seen in succession. Historically, the pieces are thought to have been choreographed by Bob Fosse®, but after much research and experience over the last decade or longer, Nicole Fosse believes these dances to be equally choreographed by Verdon and Fosse®. For the first time, Verdon was credited as co-choreographer and the collection of pieces (“Mexican Shuffle”, “Cool Hand Luke”, and “Mexican Breakfast”) are now titled Sweet Gwen Suite. Their one mutual piece of art.
The Fall Series will also feature the tour de force solo piece Show Pony by Kyle Abraham and the intimate Prelude to a Kiss by . Two pieces by Resident Artist Aszure Barton, now in her second year of residency with HSDC, will round out the program; the contemplative return to patience and the breathtaking favorite BUSK. The Chicago Tribune raved, “BUSK and return to patience make crystal clear why Barton and Hubbard Street are so good for each other. Both are works Hubbard Street can do better than just about anyone else.”
“Steppenwolf is thrilled to welcome Hubbard Street Dance to our artistic home this year,” said E. Brooke Flanagan, Executive Director of . “We invite audiences to buckle-up for this exhilarating ride of a program and celebration of a globally recognized Chicago-based dance company that shares our theater’s commitment to ground-breaking innovation and thought-provoking work.”
Tickets are now available by calling the Hubbard Street Box Office at 312-850-9744 ext. 5, or by visiting hubbardstreetdance.com and range from $20 to $95 plus a $9 per ticket handling fee. Subscriptions for Season 47 are also available, with subscription prices beginning at $104 plus a one-time $12 handling fee, based on price zones selected. HSDC is also proud to once again offer Young Professionals Subscription packages for just $60 plus a handling fee, which includes one Section 3 ticket per series. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com/subscribe to learn more.
