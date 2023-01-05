Horseshoe Hammond Announces An Exciting Winter Lineup Of Live Concerts And Shows At The Venue

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.

With an incredible lineup of performances scheduled for the coming months including the award-winning Ice Cube and the Emmy-nominated Rob Schneider to the electric Deon Cole, fans traveling near and far will have the opportunity to enjoy their favorites live onstage in an exciting atmosphere with an intimate setting.

"Throughout the past 14 years, The Venue has been fortunate to host some of the best of the best in showbiz," said Bill Gustafson, Horseshoe Hammond Senior Vice President, and General Manager. "This winter season, we are excited to continue that trend and bring the heat to the stage with unforgettable memories right here in Hammond."

The upcoming 2023 Winter Season is as follows, with additional shows to be announced. Doors open at 7 p.m. and begin at 8 p.m., unless indicated:

January 2023

The MLK House Party Celebration: Jan. 14, 2023

American actor, comedian, and DJ, best known for his role in the sitcom "Black-ish," Deon Cole has been nominated for two SAG Awards and two NAACP Image Awards. He will start the party with a lively DJ set, continued with exciting performances by Grammy-nominated DJ Terry Hunter, mixtape icon Boolu Master, Chicago's premier female DJs Sundance and DJ Chyna, and world-renowned DJ Slugo. Doors open at 5 p.m., Show starts at 6 p.m.

Ice Cube: Jan. 28th, 2023

Award-winning musician, actor, director, and producer Ice Cube has garnered over 10 million albums sold, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, and numerous chart-topping hits. He is one of rap's most respected and influential artists, both as a solo artist and as a member of N.W.A.

February 2023

Valentine's Soul Jam: Feb. 10, 2023

Enjoy soulful performances by the bands that reshaped soul music! Russell Thompkins Jr and The New Stylistics is an American soul group that achieved its greatest chart success in the 1970s. The Manhattans is an R&B group that gained notoriety in the early 80s, recording 45 hits on the Billboard R&B, including 12 top-10 since 1965. Ray, Goodman & Brown came to light in the early 70s as the "sweet soul trio", creating various top charters over the next 10 years. Blue Notes is another popular soul group, helping define the lush and soulful sounds of the 70s, earning them a Grammy nomination and three No.1 R&B hits. The Intruders helped shaped this sound as well, gaining popularity for their soulful productions in the 60s and 70s.

Rob Schneider is an Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live veteran who is bringing his hilarious talents on tour. The energetic and clever comedian will take the stage with Mike Toomey, the sharp and comedic host of Chicago's "WGN Morning News" and Harry Hick Hickstein.

Horseshoe Hammond, a Caesars Entertainment Inc. property, is the premier entertainment and gambling destination in Chicago and Northwest Indiana. Located 20 minutes from downtown Chicago, Horseshoe Hammond features a state-of-the-art sportsbook, upscale dining, the latest slot machines, table games, and an intimate-concert venue experience.

To learn more about Horseshoe Hammond Casino and all its various offerings and full lineup this winter, please visit https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond.

