Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Presents SOY MALINTZIN, November 18

Soy Malintzin re-envisions the controversial legacy of Malintzin/La Malinche, an enslaved Indigenous woman, the mother of Meztisaje heritage.

Nov. 08, 2022  

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents Soy Malintzin, an original production by the Guadalupe Dance Company, accompanied by Mariachi Azteca de América. Soy Malintzin will be held at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe Street on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Commissioned and presented by the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA), this dance production was inspired by Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche, a special exhibition currently on view at SAMA.



Soy Malintzin re-envisions the controversial legacy of Malintzin/La Malinche, an enslaved Indigenous woman, the mother of Meztisaje heritage, who served as a translator and cultural interpreter for the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and became the mother of his first-born son.



Through the collective work of Guadalupe Dance Company members and the choreographic artistry of Maestro Juan Carlos Gaytan of Colima, México, the pieces draw attention to different aspects of La Malinche.



"Identifying with her as a human being and a woman in unimaginable circumstances, we take artistic license as we retell her plight, her story, and the impact she had on our history through music, dance, and voice," said Jeannette Chavez, dance director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. "We hope the community will come out and enjoy this interpretation of La Malinche."



Soy Malintzin is presented by the San Antonio Museum of Art and generously funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities Latin American Fund.


Tickets are $30, $25, $20 and can be purchased by calling 210-271-3151 or online at www.guadalupeculturalarts.org.



The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center (GCAC) was founded in 1980 as a multidisciplinary, nonprofit organization and is one of the largest community-based cultural arts organizations in the U.S. Its mission is to cultivate, promote and preserve traditional and contemporary Chicano, Latino and Native American arts and culture through multidisciplinary programming.



The historic Guadalupe Theater, located at 1301 Guadalupe Street, operated as the Westside's most opulent movie theater from 1940 until it fell into disrepair in 1970. In the spring of 1984, the reconstruction of the theater was completed and equipped for stage and screen presentations including a small art gallery.



The Guadalupe continues to present programming in music, dance, literature, film, theater, and visual arts offering an annual array of classes and workshops in music, theater, and dance.



Photo credit: Photographer Paul Casanova Garcia.




4 Chairs Theatre Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE By Brooke Maxwell And Jacob Richmond Photo
4 Chairs Theatre Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE By Brooke Maxwell And Jacob Richmond
4 Chairs Theatre presents RIDE THE CYCLONE by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond, February 16-19 and February 23-25, 2023 at 7:30pm at John and Nancy Hughes Theater at Gorton Center Lake Forest, Illinois.
Sweetback Productions to Present Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smiths THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS Photo
Sweetback Productions to Present Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smith's THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS in December
This holiday season, Sweetback Productions presents the premiere of THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS, written and performed by Tyler Anthony Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw. The show will have a strictly limited engagement of four performances, December 15 - 18, 2022 at The Den Theatre.
League of Chicago Theatres to Release Holiday Theatre Guide Photo
League of Chicago Theatres to Release Holiday Theatre Guide
 Chicago theatres will present a wide variety of festive plays, musicals, dance, and comedy offerings this Holiday season. In support, the League of Chicago Theatres will create a comprehensive Holiday Theatre Guide that will be available for distribution in mid-November.
Jorge Valdivia Named New Executive Director of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance Photo
Jorge Valdivia Named New Executive Director of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance
The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance has appointed Jorge Valdivia its new Executive Director. Valdivia comes to CLATA from the National Museum of Mexican Art, where he served as the Director of Performing Arts, leading the museum in presenting a year-round calendar of events focusing on performing arts, literature, and film.

More Hot Stories For You


4 Chairs Theatre Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE By Brooke Maxwell And Jacob Richmond4 Chairs Theatre Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE By Brooke Maxwell And Jacob Richmond
November 8, 2022

4 Chairs Theatre presents RIDE THE CYCLONE by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond, February 16-19 and February 23-25, 2023 at 7:30pm at John and Nancy Hughes Theater at Gorton Center Lake Forest, Illinois.
Sweetback Productions to Present Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smith's THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS in DecemberSweetback Productions to Present Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smith's THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS in December
November 8, 2022

This holiday season, Sweetback Productions presents the premiere of THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS, written and performed by Tyler Anthony Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw. The show will have a strictly limited engagement of four performances, December 15 - 18, 2022 at The Den Theatre.
League of Chicago Theatres to Release Holiday Theatre Guide Featuring Goodman Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre & MoreLeague of Chicago Theatres to Release Holiday Theatre Guide Featuring Goodman Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre & More
November 8, 2022

 Chicago theatres will present a wide variety of festive plays, musicals, dance, and comedy offerings this Holiday season. In support, the League of Chicago Theatres will create a comprehensive Holiday Theatre Guide that will be available for distribution in mid-November.
Jorge Valdivia Named New Executive Director of Chicago Latino Theater AllianceJorge Valdivia Named New Executive Director of Chicago Latino Theater Alliance
November 8, 2022

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance has appointed Jorge Valdivia its new Executive Director. Valdivia comes to CLATA from the National Museum of Mexican Art, where he served as the Director of Performing Arts, leading the museum in presenting a year-round calendar of events focusing on performing arts, literature, and film.
PlayMakers Laboratory to Present 25 YEARS OF STUDENTS' STORIES in DecemberPlayMakers Laboratory to Present 25 YEARS OF STUDENTS' STORIES in December
November 8, 2022

PlayMakers Laboratory will celebrate its 25th anniversary of arts education in Chicago schools with 25 Years of Students’ Stories, two public performances featuring stories written by Chicago youth on Monday, December 5 at 6:30 pm & 8:30 pm at the Neo-Futurist Theater.