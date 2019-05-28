Are you looking for ways to celebrate milestones like the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, Chicago's 1st openly gay mayor, and Bert and Ernie finally being acknowledged as an official couple? Soon to be rolling in money when Elizabeth Warren wipes out all your student loans? Is your inner Sci-fi nerd disappointed that Rocketman wasn't more Apollo 13? Oh hunty, pat those falsies back down and squat just once more into (P)ride (C)omedy (P)arty Pt. II, faster than Jasmine can say to Will Smith, "Oh no you Aladdidn't!"

In collaboration with the Russian government, GayCo productions proudly presents the hottest party in town -- the Pride Comedy Party Part II! This June, let GayCo Productions launch you back into your carousing days where the world wasn't so much of a sh%tstorm, as long as you were stuffed full of Pride! It's as if "Whose Line is it Anyway" had a GAYBY with a frat house. This short form improvisation show encourages you to live your best life while serving you pure pride realness. GayCo's P.C.P. PT. II will remind you why we have a reason to be loud, proud, and inebriated*; because if we don't laugh through the crazy in the world, there's no way we're gonna make it out alive. We guarantee a night more fun than activating your rainbow vomit Snapchat filter! (*We also welcome teetotalers, designated drivers, recovering alcoholics, and those under 21.)

(P)ride (C)omedy (P)arty Pt. II, only has two shows during Pride weekend; June 28th & 29th at 10 PM in the heart of boystown at The Playground Theater (3209 N. Halsted). Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by visiting GayCo.com or https://GayCoPCP2019.eventbrite.com.

GayCo Productions was formed out of the famous Second City in 1996 and has produced dozens of original sketch comedy revues, performing across the continent and in Europe.

For more information, please check out GayCo.com





