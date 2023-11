First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; Circa Pintig Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings - 11/14/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kayla Boye - CALL ME ELIZABETH - Mercury Theater Chicago 20%

Laura Dellis - HALFWAY TO FIFTY (2) - Davenport's Cabaret 16%

John Stephens - AN EVENING WITH JOHN & JULIE - The Little Theatre On The Square 14%

Claire Jolie Goodman - THEATRE KID REHAB - Elgin Fringe Festival 13%

Nicky Mendelson - WILL YOU BE MY FRIEND? - Davenport’s Piano Bar and Cabaret Theatre 12%

Kari Jones - A NIGHT OF COMEDY - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 10%

Dawn Xiana Moon - RAKS INFERNO - Newport Theater 6%

Jon Barnes - PLEADING INFINITY - The Annoyance Theatre 6%

Irene Michaels - OUR HOUSE BAND - Epiphany Center for the Arts 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shynell Owen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4 13%

Brittany Ambler - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - The Little Theatre On The Square 8%

Jeni Donahue - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 7%

Annie Snow - FANCY NANCY THE MUSICAL - Deerfield Family Theater 6%

Sarah Makkawy Canon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 5%

Brenda Didier - CABARET - Porchlight Music Theatre / The Ruth Page Center for the Arts 5%

Tess Klibanoff - RINALDO - Chicago Summer Opera 3%

Brett Baleskie/Emma Robie - NEWSIES - Music On Stage 3%

Jeanne O'Connell - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Melissa Roseberg - BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players 2%

Clint Hromsco - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Little Theatre On The Square 2%

Alexis Armstrong - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Highland Park Players 2%

Cheryl Newman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Westmont Performing Arts 2%

Billy Seger - RENT - Theatre 121 2%

Tuesdai B. Perry - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Big Noise Theatre Co. 2%

Lorin Latarro - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 2%

Jordan Cyphert - JERSEY BOYS - The Little Theatre On The Square 2%

Joshua Bergasse - WEST SIDESTORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 2%

Breon Arzell - AMERICAN PSYCHO - The Chopin Theater / Kokandy Productions 2%

Melissa Roseberg - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 2%

Kirsten Baity (intimacy) - AMERICAN PSYCHO - The Chopin Theater / Kokandy Productions 2%

Katie Rhame - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rising Stars Theatre Company 2%

Anna Roemer - MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE - The Impostors Theatre Co. 2%

Jenna Schoppe - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kokandy Productions 2%

Kristine Burdi - XANADU - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily N. Brink - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Oil Lamp Theater 14%

Julane Sullivan - FASTING COUGARS REDUX - Top Banana Productions 11%

Emily Brink - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 6%

Anthony James Sirk - THE TEMPEST - Illinois Shakespeare Festival 6%

Lucy Elkin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 4%

John Stephens - JERSEY BOYS - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

John Stephens - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

Cheryl Newman - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Westmont Performing Arts 2%

Rachel Sypniewski - AMERICAN PSYCHO: THE MUSICAL - The Chopin Theater / Kokandy Productions 2%

Mark Burrows - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Wheaton Drama, Inc. 2%

Rachel Parent - XANADU - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Analisa Celeste - LITTLE WOMEN - The Home Creative Co. 2%

Janet Venzon - WITCH - The Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Laura Hunyard - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 2%

Melissa Crabtree - HELLO, DOLLY! - Schaumburg Summer Thetatre 2%

Bethany Nelson - CINDERELLA - Starlight Theatre 2%

Sarafina Bush - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 2%

John Stephens - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Little Theatre On The Square 2%

Bill Morey - CABARET - Porchlight Music Theatre / The Ruth Page Center for the Arts 2%

Susan Johnson - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 1%

Theresa Ham - GYSPY - Marriott Theater, Lincolnshire 1%

Beth Laske-Miller and Rachel Sypniewski - I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER - hell in a Handbag 1%

Victor López - WINDWALKERS - The Impostors Theatre Co. 1%

Richard Kuntz - THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! - Mercury Theatre 1%

Susan Johnson - BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players 1%



Best Dance Production

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Westmont Performing Arts 25%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 17%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 12%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 8%

ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 7%

THE PRODUCERS - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts 7%

RENT - Theatre 121 6%

SINGING IN THE RAIN - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 5%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Surging Films & Theatrics 4%

A CHORUS LINE - HOTT Productions NFP 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Schaumburg Summer Thetatre 2%

RAKS INFERNO - Newport Theater 1%

NOVEMBER 22ND - Westmont Performing Arts 1%

A M.A.D.D. MIX TAPE - Harold Washington Cultural Center 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jay Pastucha - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater 13%

Michael Fudala - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4 11%

Matt Canon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 5%

Mcanuff - TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 4%

Mike Frale - NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 4%

Derek Van Barham - AMERICAN PSYCHO - The Chopin Theater / Kokandy Productions 3%

Jordan Cyphert - JERSEY BOYS - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

Robbie Simpson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Clint Hromsco - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

Steven Meerdink - BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players 3%

Lauren Berman - RIDE THE CYCLONE - 4 Chairs Theatre 3%

Cheryl Newman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Westmont Performing Arts 2%

Jan Kuntz - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 2%

Billy Surges and Madison Meeron - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Greg Eldridge - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Chicago Summer Opera 2%

Tyler McMahon - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Drama Group 2%

Kevin Wiczer - XANADU - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Connor Giles - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Highland Park Players 2%

David and Mallory Bell - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rising Stars Theatre Company 2%

Tommy Novak - ROCK OF AGES - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Claire Yearman - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Wheaton Drama, Inc. 2%

Clarissa Dahlhauser - RENT - Theatre 121 2%

Jessica Means - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 1%

Greg Eldridge - RINALDO - Chicago Summer Opera 1%

Stefan Roseen - MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE - The Impostors Theatre Co. 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Corey Bradberry - A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark 16%

Craig Gustafson - AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse 14%

Michael Weaver - DRIVING MISS DAISY - The Little Theatre On The Square 7%

Richard Dominick - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Parker Players 5%

Chris Causer - INHERIT THE WIND - Theater D 3%

Tony Calkins - DRACULA - Surging Films and Theatrics 3%

Angie Kells - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre 121 3%

Beth Wolf - CYMBELINE - Midsommer Flight 3%

Reba Hervas - THE DEVIL AND DANIEL WEBSTER - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%

Jim LaPietra - CLUE - The Drama Group 2%

L. Walter Stearns - CLUE - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

David M. Rodriguez - WITCH - The Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Wm Bullion - THE CONSPIRATOR'S 125TH ANIVERSERY SPECIAL - The Conspirators 2%

Luis Pascasio - DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER - Circa Pintig 2%

Stefan Roseen - WINDWALKERS - The Impostors Theatre Co. 2%

Jared Sheldon and Sara BenBella - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Big Noise Theatre Co. 2%

Jay Fontanetta - CLUE - The Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Spenser Davis - THE KELLY GIRLS - THE FACTORY THEATER 2%

Zeljko Djukic - THE PRAGMATISTS - Trap Door Theater 2%

Tyrone Phillips - FAIRVIEW - Definition Theatre 1%

Tera Flores - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Mosaic Players 1%

Elizabeth Mazur Levin - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Oil Lamp Theater 1%

Robert Falls - SWING STATE - Goodman Theatre 1%

Chad Eric Bergman - PETER MALMÖ - Colectivo El Pozo & Akvavit Theatre 1%

Erin Sheets - TODAY TONIGHT SOON - Theatre L'Acadie 1%



Best Ensemble

A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 7%

FASTING COUGARS REDUX - Top Banana Productions 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 4%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Parker Players 3%

JERSEY BOYS - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 3%

XANADU - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players 2%

THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Chicago Summer Opera 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Wheaton Drama, Inc. 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Highland Park Players 2%

RINALDO - Chicago Summer Opera 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rising Stars Theatre Company 2%

DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER - Circa Pintig 1%

A CHORUS LINE - HOTT Productions NFP 1%

DROWSY CHAPERONS - Westmont Performing Arts 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kokandy Productions 1%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Surging Films & Theatrics 1%

MUFFED - THREE BROTHERS THEATRE 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trey Brazeal - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Oil Lamp Theater 17%

Mark Hunyard - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 14%

Sam Stephen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 7%

Amanda Zieve - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 5%

Joel Zishuk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 5%

Alex Kinastowski - 9 TO 5 - Golden Ticket Productions 3%

Stark Winter - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

G “Max” Maxin IV - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kokandy Productions 3%

Stark Winter - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

Chris Benefiel - DRIVING MISS DAISY - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

Gloria Dennison - BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players 2%

Will Knox and Billy Surges - THE WEDDING SINGER - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Mary Ellen Schutt - WITCH - The Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Jordyne Pippenger - CLUE - The Drama Group 2%

Patrick Chan - CABARET - Porchlight Music Theatre / The Ruth Page Center for the Arts 2%

Gloria Dennison - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 2%

Gabbrielle Tifft - OLIVER! - Starlight Theatre, Rockford, IL 2%

Will Knox and Billy Surges - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Richard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4 2%

Denise Karzcewski - BIG RIVER - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

Roger Stoller - THE 39 STEPS - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 1%

Emma Luke - THE LAST LIVING GUN - The Impostors Theatre Co. 1%

Hillary Leben - NOVEMBER 22ND - Westmont Performing Arts 1%

Kurt Ottinger - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Big Noise Theatre Co. 1%

Conchita Avitia - PETER MALMÖ - Colectivo El Pozo & Akvavit Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Eugene Dizon - THE PRODUCERS - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Sandra Jozef - BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players 13%

Aaron Kaplan and Kevin Zhou - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 8%

Kevin Long - JERSEY BOYS - The Little Theatre On The Square 7%

Isabella Isherwood - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 4%

Heidi Joosten - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Kokandy Productions 3%

John Feken - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 3%

Barnaby Palmer - THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Chicago Summer Opera 3%

Sarah Inendino and Anna Zanio - RENT - Theatre 121 2%

Seth Durbin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4 2%

Rick Fox - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 2%

Ali Kordelewski & Kitty Karn - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Aaron Zimmerman - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Wheaton Drama, Inc. 2%

Kenny McMullen - XANADU - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Henry Allan - LITTLE WOMEN - The Home Creative Co. 2%

James Lowe - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 2%

Dominick Alesia - MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE - The Impostors Theatre Co. 2%

Bryan McCaffrey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kokandy Productions 1%

Aaron Kaplan - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Blank Theatre Company 1%

Kory Danielson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Paramount Theatre Aurora 1%

Kitty Karn - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Summer Place Theatre 1%

Andrew Luzwick - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rising Stars Theatre Company 1%

Mark Miller - IN THE HEIGHTS - Starlight Theatre, Rockford, IL 1%

Jake Hartge - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater 1%

Ethan Kohring - 9 TO 5 - Golden Ticket Productions 1%



Best Musical

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater 11%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Westmont Performing Arts 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 8%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 4%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

XANADU - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kokandy Productions 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Highland Park Players 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Paramount Theatre Aurora 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - 4 Chairs Theatre 2%

TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rising Stars Theatre Company 2%

RENT - Theatre 121 2%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Surging Films & Theatrics 1%

GYPSY - Brightside Theatre 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Big Noise Theatre Co. 1%

WIZARD OF OZ - Overshadowed Productions 1%

9 TO 5 - Golden Ticket Productions 1%

ONCE - Writers Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER - Circa Pintig 19%

FASTING COUGARS REDUX - Top Banana Productions 12%

BAKED! THE MUSICAL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 8%

WINDWALKERS - The Impostors Theatre Co. 5%

NOVEMBER 22ND - Westmont Performing Arts 5%

THE ALMOST EMPEROR OF THE UNOFFICIAL DEESTRICK OF LAKE MICHIGAN - Cat's Cradle Theatre 5%

TUESDAY MORNING - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 4%

THE DEVIL AND DANIEL WEBSTER - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 4%

THE KELLY GIRLS - THE FACTORY THEATER 3%

WHEN ALL OF THIS IS OVER - Glass Apple Theatre / Raven Theatre 3%

GENDER PLAY, OR WHAT YOU WILL - About Face Theatre / The Den Theatre 3%

MURDER REWROTE - hell in a Handbag 3%

THE LAST LIVING GUN - Ryan Stevens 3%

LUCHA TEOTL - Goodman Theatre 2%

DREAM KING - Teatro Vista 2%

LAYALINA - Goodman Theatre 2%

TODAY TONIGHT SOON - Theatre L’Acadie 2%

REGRESSION - Redtwist Theater 2%

BOULEVARD OF BOLD DREAMS - TimeLine Theatre Company 2%

THE CREATORS - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse 2%

MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE - Dominick Alesia 1%

A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark 1%

REVOLUTION - A Red Orchid Theatre 1%

PETER MALMÖ - Colectivo El Pozo & Akvavit Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jordan Zelvin - HERSCHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS - Strawdog Theater 10%

Barb Rieger - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4 8%

Enzo Donoso - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 7%

Lily Mace - FANCY NANCY THE MUSICAL - Deerfield Family Theater 7%

Amy Arbizzani - GYPSY - Brightside Theatre 3%

Justin Albinder - JERSEY BOYS - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

Kyle Patrick - AMERICAN PSYCHO - The Chopin Theater / Kokandy Productions 3%

Courtney San Pedro - ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 3%

Henry Allan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Highland Park Players 2%

Kayla Joyner - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Big Noise Theatre Co. 2%

Aaron Rumack - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 2%

Jack Ducat - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theater 2%

Oliva Sauerberg - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theater 2%

Trillium Falotico - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 2%

Courtney San Pedro - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 1%

Morgan Prentiss - BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players 1%

Sophia Mae Brenner - XANADU - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 1%

Max Trotter - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rising Stars Theatre Company 1%

Zach Gibson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Wheaton Drama, Inc. 1%

Sunnie Eraso - BAKED! THE MUSICAL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 1%

Kaity Paschetto - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 1%

Ali Louis Bourzgui - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 1%

Justin Albinder - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%

Salem Channell - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 1%

David Geinosky - THE PRODUCERS - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jasmine Robertson - REGRESSION - Redtwist Theater 15%

Autumn Burns - AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse 11%

Glory Kissel - DRIVING MISS DAISY - The Little Theatre On The Square 5%

Guy Sullivan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Parker Players 3%

Joel Bennett - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre 121 3%

Mike Mattingly - CLUE - Stage Coach Players 3%

Mujahid Abdul-Rashid - DRIVING MISS DAISY - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

Ginger Minj - THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Jennifer McHugh - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Parker Players 2%

Kathy Racine - WITCH - The Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Ian Rigg - DRACULA - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Will Wilhelm - GENDER PLAY, OR WHAT YOU WILL - About Face Theatre / The Den Theatre 2%

Bob Sanders - INHERIT THE WIND - Theater D 2%

RJ Cecott - CLUE - The Drama Group 2%

Heather Jencks - DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER - Circa Pintig 2%

Joe Hoyt - CLUE - The Drama Group 1%

Ashley Graham - CYMBELINE - Midsommer Flight 1%

Madeline Logan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Big Noise Theatre Co. 1%

Whitney Minarik - ALMOST, MAINE - Oil Lamp Theater 1%

Alyssa Frewen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Big Noise Theatre Co. 1%

Kevin Webb - THE PRAGMATISTS - Trap Door Theater 1%

Mark David Kaplan - CLUE - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

Amber Washington - THE KELLY GIRLS - THE FACTORY THEATER 1%

Jonah D. Winston - CLUE - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

Danny Parrott - CLUE - The Theatre of Western Springs 1%



Best Play

DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER - Circa Pintig 13%

AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse 9%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - The Little Theatre On The Square 8%

CLUE - The Drama Group 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Big Noise Theatre Co. 5%

DRACULA - Surging Films & Theatrics 5%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Parker Players 5%

WITCH - The Theatre of Western Springs 4%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - TimeLine Theatre Company 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 3%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Mosaic Players 3%

CHERRY ORCHARD - Goodman Theatre 3%

INHERIT THE WIND - Theater D 2%

THE MEANINGFUL ACTION THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS A WORKSHOP READING OF "MUFFED: A RECOUNTING OF FARMINGTON, MAINE'S 43RD ANNUAL CHESTER GREENWOOD DAY DEVISED BY THE MEMBERS OFF THE MEANINGFUL ACTION THEATRE COMPANY" - THREE BROTHERS THEATRE 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Oil Lamp Theater 2%

CYMBELINE - Midsommer Flight 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Invictus Theatre Co Chicago 2%

TODAY TONIGHT SOON - Theatre L'Acadie 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%

THE CONSPIRATORS' 125TH ANIVERSERY SPECIAL - The Conspirators 2%

GENDER PLAY, OR WHAT YOU WILL - About Face Theatre / The Den Theatre 2%

SANCTUARY CITY - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 1%

THE LAST LIVING GUN - The Impostors Theatre Co. 1%

PETER MALMÖ - Colectivo El Pozo & Akvavit Theatre 1%

SWING STATE - Goodman Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Lyric Opera of Chicago 31%

THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Chicago Summer Opera 27%

RINALDO - Chicago Summer Opera 12%

THE FACTOTUM - Lyric Opera of Chicago 11%

DON CARLOS - Lyric Opera of Chicago 10%

PROXIMITY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ellen Markus and Hunter Cole - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater 17%

Barb Kolb - CLUE - Stage Coach Players 16%

Bob Silton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 6%

Eric Luchen - ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 5%

David Korins - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 4%

G “Max” Maxin IV - AMERICAN PSYCHO - The Chopin Theater / Kokandy Productions 4%

Michael Mason - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Little Theatre On The Square 4%

Michael Mason - DRIVING MISS DAISY - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

Bob Silton - THE GOLDEN GALS - Mercury Theater Chicago 3%

Yohannan Lee - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 3%

Brandon Mechler - IN THE HEIGHTS - Starlight Theatre, Rockford, IL 2%

Ethan Gasbarro - THE LAST LIVING GUN - The Impostors Theatre Co. 2%

Russ Hoganson - CLUE - The Drama Group 2%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kokandy Productions 2%

Angie Weber Miller - CABARET - Porchlight Music Theatre / The Ruth Page Center for the Arts 2%

Yohannan Lee - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%

Mike Huth - WITCH - The Children's Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Imani McDaniel - CLUE - The Theatre of Western Springs 2%

bob Pinta - 9 TO 5 - Golden Ticket Productions 2%

Michael Mason - CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES 2 - The Little Theatre On The Square 2%

Eric Luchen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Big Noise Theatre Co. 1%

Yohannan Lee - THE DEVIL AND DANIEL WEBSTER - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 1%

Hillary Leben - NOVEMBER 22ND - Westmont Performing Arts 1%

Ellen Markus and Liz Hadden - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Oil Lamp Theater 1%

Eric Luchen - RAGTIME - Metropolis Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Bradberry - MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark 17%

Matthew R. Chase - THE PRODUCERS - Music Theater Works 15%

Zach Smith - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Little Theatre On The Square 7%

Gareth Owen - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Goodman Theatre 6%

Bill Ryden - NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 5%

Zach Smith - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - The Little Theatre On The Square 5%

Ele Matelan - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kokandy Productions 4%

Zach Smith - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Little Theatre On The Square 4%

Michael J. Patrick - AMERICAN PSYCHO: THE MUSICAL - The Chopin Theater / Kokandy Productions 4%

Adam Rosenthal - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Paramount Theatre Aurora 4%

Stefanie M. Senior - ROCK OF AGES - Mercury Theater Chicago 3%

Daniel Etti-Williams - XANADU - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%

Michael Larsen - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%

Jack Calvert - WITCH - The Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Stefan Roseen - WINDWALKERS - The Impostors Theatre Co. 2%

Michael J. Patrick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kokandy Productions 2%

Matthew R. Chase - CABARET - Porchlight Music Theatre / The Ruth Page Center for the Arts 2%

Sebby Woldt - THE CONSPIRATOR'S 125TH ANIVERSERY SPECIAL - The Conspirators 2%

Juan Garzón - PETER MALMÖ - Colectivo El Pozo & Akvavit Theatre 2%

Lindsay Jones - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Chicago Shakespeare 1%

Jimmy Poynton - CLUE - The Drama Group 1%

Sebby Woldt - LANE CALL - THE FACTORY THEATER 1%

Mathew Chapman - DREAM KING - Teatro Vista 1%

Sebby Woldt - VINEGAR TOM - Red Theatre 1%

Bill Ryden - PAJAMA GAME - Summer Place Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gabriel Fries - BIG RIVER - Mercury Theater Chicago 11%

Susan O'Byrne - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Westmont Performing Arts 8%

Brittany Ambler - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - The Little Theatre On The Square 7%

Savannah Sinclair - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 4%

Preetish Chakraborty - NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 4%

Justin Katin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 2%

Caleigh Pan-Kita - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Kokandy Productions 2%

Jim LaPietra - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Rising Stars Theatre Company 2%

Leah Jacobson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 2%

Michael Vasilevich - NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Dru Loman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Sam Nachison - THE PRODUCERS - Music Theater Works 1%

Tyler Pirrung - JERSEY BOYS - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%

Courtney San Pedro - LITTLE WOMEN - The Home Creative Co. 1%

Quinn Rigg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Chopin Theater / Kokandy Productions 1%

Tiffany Melvin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Uptown Music Theater Highland Park 1%

Nick Joe - BAKED! THE MUSICAL - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 1%

Reese Henrick - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clinton Area Showboat Theater 1%

Allison Kasbee - SEUSSICAL - Theatre 121 1%

Emma Alteri - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%

Justin Davis - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Summer Place Theatre 1%

Rebecca Jordan Watson - NOVEMBER 22ND - Westmont Performing Arts 1%

Eli Oleson - ALL SHOOK UP - Stage Coach Players 1%

Joey Prette - XANADU - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 1%

Rick Hollander - 9 TO 5 - Golden Ticket Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Van Ferro - A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark 18%

Jimmy Knapp - AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse 12%

Michael Jones - DRIVING MISS DAISY - The Little Theatre On The Square 7%

Xela Rosas - PETER MALMÖ - Colectivo El Pozo & Akvavit Theatre 3%

Bonnie Miller - CLUE - Stage Coach Players 3%

Stephen Pickering - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Parker Players 3%

Jason Smith - THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Jessica Means - 39 STEPS - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%

Larry Rapach - CLUE - Stage Coach Players 2%

Mark Brewer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Parker Players 2%

John Drea - CYMBELINE - Midsommer Flight 2%

RJ Cecott - WITCH - The Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Jim LaPietra - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 2%

Emily Gulbrandsen - THE LAST LIVING GUN - The Impostors Theatre Co. 1%

Jim LaPietra - WITCH - The Theatre of Western Springs 1%

Linda Cunningham - DAISY - The Village Theatre Guild 1%

Ginger Leopoldo - DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER - Circa Pintig 1%

Sam Hilger - CLUE - The Drama Group 1%

Honey West - CLUE - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

Katherine Abel - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Big Noise Theatre Co. 1%

Ali Louis Bourzgui - LAYALINA - Goodman Theatre 1%

Jaycey Carlson - MUFFED - THREE BROTHERS THEATRE 1%

Alex Fayer - SEUSSICAL - Theatre 121 1%

Larry Yando - EURYDICE - Writers Theater 1%

Brittney Brown - THE KELLY GIRLS - THE FACTORY THEATER 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FANCY NANCY THE MUSICAL - Deerfield Family Theater 24%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 20%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL - Young People’s Theatre of Chicago 8%

101 DALMATIANS - The Little Theatre On The Square 7%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Chicago Children's Theatre 6%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Little Theatre On The Square 5%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Drury lane 5%

THINK FAST, JORDAN CHASE - FILAMENT THEATRE 5%

THREE LITTLE PIGS - Chicago Kids Company 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 5%

PIETANIC - Corn Productions 4%

SEUSSICAL - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 4%

ANNIE - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 2%