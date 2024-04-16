Cast Revealeed For Haven Chicago's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Haven Chicago has announced the cast for its highly anticipated summer production of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," a groundbreaking rock musical that promises to captivate audiences with its electrifying performances and powerful storytelling.

Directed by Chicago musical staple, JD Caudill, and featuring an exceptional team of talented artists and technicians, this production is set to take the stage from July 10th to August 4th, 2024 at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre (Upstairs Mainstage), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale May 31st at havenchi.org.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and a book by John Cameron Mitchell, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" follows the journey of Hedwig Robinson, a genderqueer East German singer leading a fictional rock and roll band. As Hedwig navigates themes of identity, love, and self-discovery, audiences are taken on a thrilling and unforgettable ride filled with heart, humor, and raw emotion.

Tyler Anthony Smith will play the titular role. Known for their roles with Hell in a Handbag Productions, they bring a plethora of charisma and grit to this coveted role. As Yitzhak, Ismael García transforms into the multifaceted, complex lover of Hedwig, doubling as other people haunting Hedwig's life. The understudies are Haven stalwarts Larry D Trice II and Crystal Claros.

Band members include: Harper Caruso (Music Director/Piano), Maddison Denault (Guitar), Alek Boggio (Bass) and Mia Park (Drums).

Director JD comments,"You, Kant, Always Get What You Want.' Well, call me Kant then, because I got exactly what I wanted: an incredible cast, band, and production team. Our wickedly talented, all-TGNC cast of Hedwigs and Yitzhaks, badass group of actors coming together to form The Angry Inch, and innovative team of designers are ready to rock your expectations and create a new vision for this unforgettable rock show - all while making you laugh and scream. Our team is laser-focused on delving deep into the psyche of Hedwig to portray what the aftermath of physical and mental trauma can do to an artist; turns out, Hedwig's head has many complaints. Come for the music and drama, mama, but stay for the buffoonery, outlandish improvisation, haunting realizations, showstopping fashion, and unexpected new twists on this world-renowned story. Oh, and did we mention we've got puppets? (You know what they say!)"

Under JD Caudill, audiences can expect a fresh and innovative interpretation of this beloved musical. Collaborating with Music Director Harper Caruso, Choreography by Willy LaQueue, and an exceptional production team, including Patrick McGuire (Props), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Scenic), Beth Miller (Costumes), Liz Cooper (Lighting), Jake Sorgen (Sound), Steve Labedz (Projections), Lolly Extract (Puppets), Carly Belle Cason (Violence), Keith Ryan (Wigs), Sydney Genco (Makeup), Leo Batutis (Assistant Director), Kirsten Baity (Intimacy), Christopher Pazdernik (Casting), Angela Salinas (Production Manager) and Julia Farrell Diefenbach (PR and Marketing), this production promises to push boundaries and deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience.

About the Director

JD Caudill is a queer director, literary manager, and music director, whose recent direction includes The SpongeBob Musical (Kokandy Productions), I Promised Myself to Live Faster (Hell in a Handbag), After the Blast (Broken Nose Theatre), Southern Comfort (Pride Films and Plays), Bechdel Fests 4-6 + 8 (Broken Nose Theatre), Book of Shadows (Broken Nose Theatre), and other plays at The New Colony, Haven Chicago, The Runaways Lab Theatre, New American Folk Theatre, Hobo Junction, 20% Theatre, Paragon Theatre, Otherworld Theatre, Arc Theatre, 16th Street Theatre, Stage Left, The Syndicates, and Red Theatre. They are thrilled to return to Haven, where they were in the inaugural cohort of directors for Director's Haven and a marketing manager. They have been a proud ensemble member of Hell in a Handbag for eight years, and served as interim artistic director of Broken Nose Theatre following five years of being literary manager and an ensemble member. As a director, their mission is to create queer art for everyone, for they want queer audiences to see themselves onstage more authentically than ever before, and help non-queer audiences build empathy and understanding for our community.

About the Cast

Tyler Anthony Smith (Hedwig) is an actor/writer/solo performer making his Haven debut. Select Chicago companies she has worked with include: Hell in a Handbag Productions (ensemble member), [producing body], Curious Theatre Branch (Rhino Fest), Sweetback Productions, The Neo-Futurists, and Eclipse Theatre Company. They appeared Off-Off-Broadway at La MaMa via Hell in a Handbag. Tyler holds a BA in Schmacting from Columbia College Chicago, and also studied at Rose Bruford College in Sidcup, England. He/She/They is/is/are not represented by any sort of talent agency. Instagram: @judithnightlight

Ismael García (Yitzhak) is enthusiastic to be joining the Hedwig team for his Haven debut! You may have seen him in Sondheim Tribute Revue ("Performer", Theo Ubique) or SpongeBob The Musical ("Patrick", Kokandy Productions). Other Chicago credits include Sweeney Todd ("Beggar/Lucy", Kokandy), Threepenny Opera (Theo Ubique), Baked! (ASM, Theo), and Assassins (ASM, Theo). When not on or backstage, Ismael enjoys serving as a barista and a bookseller for the ghosts of Logan Square. Art is a luxury and to be able to create in a world where people are fearing for their lives is a great gift they don't take lightly. Free Palestine - tu lucha es la lucha de todos. Solidaridad para siempre.

Larry D Trice II (Hedwig understudy) is pumped to be involved with Haven Chicago once again! Their Haven credits include: Science Fiction/Double Feature: A Rocky Horror Picture Party (Riff Raff). Other Chicago credits include: Tick Tick... Boom (Michael understudy, BoHo Theatre); The Wild Party (Oscar D'Armano, Blank Theatre Company). Larry is the current Artistic Director at Trans Voices Cabaret Chicago, advocating for and showcasing Transgender and Non-binary talent in the performing arts."

Crystal Claros (Yitzhak Understudy) is so excited to be back at Haven! They were last seen with Haven in the Rocky Horror Experience as Magenta. Crystal is your friendly neighborhood gender-fluid, pansexual, Latinx performer. Born and raised in Virginia, they graduated from Millikin University in 2022, earning a BFA in Musical Theatre. Since moving last fall, they have been seen as Michael in BoHo Theatre's trans-joy embodied and Jeff nominated production of Tick, Tick...Boom!, Marriott Theatre's Elephant and Piggie's: We're in A Play! & James and the Giant Peach, as well as various musicals, cabarets and new play readings around the windy city. Outside of theatre, Crystal is a personal trainer and enjoys drawing, retro video games, weightlifting or hanging out with their emotional support cat Luna. They are represented by Gray Talent Agency.