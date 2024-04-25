360 CHICAGO Unveils Multimillion-Dollar Renovations, New Immersive Guest Experiences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



360 CHICAGO has fully renovated its entry concourse to enhance the guest experience and celebrate Chicago's uniquely diverse communities and culture.

Unveiled April 25th, the extensive, multimillion-dollar renovations span more than 5,000 sq.ft., and began in January of 2024, marking a significant upgrade since the last overhaul in 2014. The previous designs of vinyl wall applications have been completely transformed with digital and experiential based installations, accompanied by artwork, video and photography by local artists.

The journey to the 94th floor observation deck is now an additional experience at 360 CHICAGO, connecting visitors to Chicago's many cultures, neighborhoods and people of the city before viewing the streets of Chicago from 1,030 feet above. The experience fully captures Chicago, incorporating themes such as the city's history, unique neighborhoods, Lake Michigan, cultural celebrations, street festivals, sports, architecture, music, cuisine and more.

“As one of Chicago's most popular attractions, it is important that our experience and the new digital installations honor the building and the city's legacy, while reflecting the vibrant and diverse city that 360 CHICAGO resides in,” said 360 CHICAGO Managing Director Nichole Benolken. “The entry concourse is now an engaging journey of its own for guests to experience as they make their way to the 94th floor.”

Guests are greeted by a digitally scrolling hallway of welcoming messages in different languages, insider tips and Chicago-related facts and -isms. From there, guests are welcome to engage with several Chicago-centric installations including: an immersive cinema that explores Chicago's history and the 875 N Michigan building; an animated photo gallery room with accompanying audio and lighting that display moments of everyday life, culture, and celebration.

360 CHICAGO has further embraced its home city by commissioning local female artists for site-specific artwork to display throughout the experience. Local, Korean American artist, Katie Chung, has reimagined 360 CHICAGO's CloudWalk, the outdoor viewing platform on the 94th floor, with a painted floor and window mural titled “Locals Only.” The large-scale mural is inspired by the wide range of cultures, landmarks, and architecture encountered daily in Chicago. The designs and chosen colors pay homage to the Chicago flag, the ornamental architecture in Chinatown, the grand entrance into Little Village and more. Three abstract acrylic works of the city's iconic skyline by Streeterval are featured in a dedicated space in the new concourse, and floor-to-ceiling curtains designed by Lauren Asta can also be found in CloudBar.

Another major concourse installation is the “Lake Effect,” which encompasses the elevator bay, connecting guests to the city of Chicago from the Lake to the Sky. Animated light modes correspond with weather pattern studies, mimicking the ever-changing nature of the lake conditions. The building's iconic, diagonalized X-bracing is also recognized by a 6.5-ft. tall building model, plus several design aspects throughout, to pay homage to the original architecture of the 875 N Michigan building, which was the first of its kind.

The state-of-the-art renovations were led by the creative team at Next/Now, a renowned design agency based in West Loop responsible for several other Chicago projects including the design of United Airlines' Airshop Innovation Center, and the enhanced digital fan experience for the Chicago Cubs Statue Row at Wrigley Field.

Tickets

Tickets to 360 CHICAGO's observation deck, which is home to Chicago's highest thrill ride, TILT, and Chicago's highest cocktail lounge, CloudBar, are available online at 360Chicago.com/tickets.