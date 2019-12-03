Family Days Announced For Lookingglass Theatre's THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER

Lookingglass Theatre Company announces Family Days for The Steadfast Tin Soldier, from the story by Hans Christian Andersen, written and directed by Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman. Family Days will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, Thursday, December 5, 2019, Thursday, December 12, 2019, and Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a pre-show activity at 1:15 p.m. and meet and greet with the cast following the show at 3:10 p.m.

Family Days are a joyous celebration starting with pre-show craft projects to decorate the lobby, an enchanting matinee of The Steadfast Tin Soldier, and a Meet and Greet with actors from the show following the performance! Family Days are recommended for families with kids ages 5-12.

The Steadfast Tin Soldier runs November 1, 2019-January 26, 2020 at Lookingglass Theatre Company, located inside Chicago's historic Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave. at Pearson. Tickets can be purchased online at lookingglasstheatre.org or by phone at (312) 337-0665. Use code FAM40 to secure $40 tickets for Family Days performances.

Lookingglass is now also offering a Family Subscription with tickets to two of the company's most Popular Productions. Featuring the holiday spectacle The Steadfast Tin Soldier and the high-flying Lookingglass Alice, this package is perfect for the entire family. Subscribers can choose between a 3-person, 4-person, or 5-person package. Packages range from $250 to $350 and are available for Thursday or Saturday matinee performances.

True to his loyal and resolute nature, The Steadfast Tin Soldier returns! Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up comes back to Lookingglass for a winter-time curtain call. Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses, Treasure Island) fashions an extravagant and exhilarating spectacle, infused with music and movement. Don't miss the triumphant return of Chicago's newest Holiday tradition, The Steadfast Tin Soldier.

The cast features Artistic Associates Kasey Foster (Ballerina) and Anthony Irons (Goblin), with Joe Dempsey (Nursemaid), John Gregorio (Rat), and Alex Stein (Steadfast Tin Soldier).

Original music for The Steadfast Tin Soldier is composed by Artistic Associate Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Leandro López Várady (Music Director/Piano), Greg Hirte (Violin), Juan Horie (Cello), Emma Hospelhorn (Flutes) and Constance Volk (Flutes).

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Ana Kuzmanic (costume design), TJ Gerckens (lighting design), Artistic Associate Andre Pluess and Christopher M. LaPorte (sound design), Leandro López Várady (associate arranger), Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh (choreography), Artistic Associate Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (circus choreography), Chicago Puppet Studio (puppet design), Amanda Herrmann (properties) and Rigability Inc. (rigging design).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You