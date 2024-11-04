FRAUDULENT LLC Comes to the Trap Door Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trap Door Theatre will continue its Trap Open Series with a new play, Fraudulent LLC, written and directed by resident videographer Jonathan Quigley. Fraudulent LLC will play December 5th – 21st, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre.

Frauds, scams, cheating... to the “Doctor” these are just words. And no amount of governmental regulatory red tape will stop him from getting his clients what they need. In this fast paced business world, when you have a bottom line to meet, what’s the cost of a couple of lies?

The cast includes Cat Evans (Professor/Cuntingham), Michell Jackson (Clients), Jean Marie Koon (Feiter), Tristan Odenkirk (Doctor), Daniella Rukin (Senior), Keith Surney (Inspector), and Levi Welch (Junior).

The Production Team includes Jonathan Quigley (Director/Projection Designer), Tracy Tojo (Assistant Director), Samantha Flipp (Stage Manager), Michael Orellana (Music Composer), Tyler Hughes (Sound/Lighting Designer), Christian Boswell (Fight Choreographer), Peixin Li (Set Designer).

