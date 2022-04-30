Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater Brings FLAMENCO PASSION to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, in residence at Northeastern Illinois University, brings their popular "Flamenco Passion" performances to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19. These performances will cap the company's 46th multi-faceted American Spanish Dance and Music Festival (June 8-19). For more information visit ensembleflamencopassion.org.

"After two years of dealing with challenging COVID protocols, we are so excited to once again be able to feature a robust roster of dance and musical guest artists. Five of those dance and musical guests are joining us for the first time. They include internationally acclaimed Latin Grammy Award-winning Spanish-born singer, poet, composer and music producer Buika whose range of influences span from jazz and flamenco to pop, soul and African polyrhythm; and the award-winning Flamenco choreographer/performer La Lupi from Malaga Spain. Flamenco fans will have the opportunity to get to know La Lupi and Buika up close through our new symposium before experiencing their art on stage." Also joining us is the 12-time Grammy winner, Diego "El Negro" Alvarez (percussionist), Santiago Cañada Valverde (trombonist) and Curro de Maria (guitarist and composer).

"It is always a pleasure working with our partners, Northeastern Illinois University, the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, Old Town School of Folk Music, Clinard Dance Theater and Dovetail Studios," says Irma Suarez Ruiz, Ensemble Español Artistic Director and Jorge Perez, Executive & Associate Artistic Director. "They provide the environment for our amazing and talented dancers to help us show our work in the best light even through this pandemic helping us stay connected doing what we do best, dance, dance, dance! We look forward to once again meeting our audiences in person on stage and in the lobby after the performances."

The program for the June 17-19 performances engagement will include the world premieres of "El Casorio" (The Wedding) by Ruiz and "Pasos Largos / Long Steps" (Caña Flamenco style) by La Lupi. She will also perform the Chicago premiere of her works "Juanaca" (Flamenco cantiñas style) and "Airoso Fleco" (Taranto style). Also included in the program: the Chicago premiere of "La Resonancia del Alma" (Resonance of the Soul) performed and choreographed by José Moreno. Popular works from Ensemble Español's repertoire will complete the program and include the dramatic excerpt "Dualia," by Carlos Rodriguez, from the Ensemble's "Mar de Fuego," Flamenco contemporary ballet, classical suite "El Baile de Luis Alonso" by Ruiz and the folkloric suite "Alma de Aragon" by Paco Alonso with guest tenor, Luis Galvez.

The full list of guest musical artists in the program: Buika, singer/poet/composer (Spain/Miami); Diego "El Negro" Alvarez, percussionist (Venezuela/California); Luiz Galvez, tenor (Peru/Chicago); Santiago Cañada Valverde, trombonist (Madrid); Curro de Maria, flamenco guitarist and composer (Malaga); Paco Fonta, Flamenco singer/guitarist (Jaen/Miami); José Moreno singer, guitarist and percussionist, dancer, singer (Madrid, Malaga, New York), and David Chiriboga, Flamenco guitarist (Ecuador/Chicago).

Tickets



Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, in residence at Northeastern Illinois University, presents the 2022 Flamenco Passion performances at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Tickets are $20-$50 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets and for more information visit northshorecenter.org/ee/ or call 847.673.6300.

Note: on Friday, June 17 there will be a Meet the Artists VIP Pre-Opening Night Reception in the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts on the 2nd level. Tickets are $65. To purchase tickets and for more information visit northshorecenter.org/ee/ or call 847.673.6300.

Related American Spanish Dance and Music Festival Special Events

The "Flamenco Passion" performances are part of the American Spanish Dance and Music Festival which also features these related events:

8:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 8At Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

Part of the Old Town School of Folk Music's World Music Series features performances by La Lupi, Curro de Maria, Paco Fonta, José Moreno and David Chiriboga.

For tickets or more information visit ensembleflamencopassion.org/concerts

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday, June 14: African American Experience

Symposium with La Lupi; Panel discussion with Dr. Gloria Gibson, Yinka Esi Graves, Diego "El Negro" Alvarez and Miguel Angel Rosales

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday, June 15: Mexican American Experience

Symposium with Yinka Esi Graves and Miguel Angel Rosales; Panel discussion with Briseyda Zarate, Irma Suarez Ruiz, Jose Luis Ovalle and Juan Dies

Symposium with Dr. K. Meira Goldberg; Panel discussion with Omar Torres-Kortright, Jorge Perez and Tito Rodriguez



10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, June 17: Caribbean & South American Experience

Symposium with Buika and Diego "El Negro" Alvarez; Panel discussion with Patricia Ortega and Don Rossi Nuccio.

All events take place at Northeastern Illinois University, 5500 N. St. Louis, Chicago. To register and for more information, visit ensembleflamencopassion.org/symposium or email kim@ensembleespanol.org

5500 N. St. Louis Ave., Chicago, Building JFriday, June 10-Friday, June 17Featuring guest artists La Lupi, José Moreno, Briseyda Zarate, Elisabet Torras and Claudia Moreno.

. Classes range from beginner to professional level. To register or for more information visit ensembleflamencopassion.org

5500 N. St. Louis Ave., Chicago, Building JTuesday June 14-Thursday, June 16Featuring guest artists guitarist Curro de Maria and percussionist Diego "El Negro" Alvarez.

. Classes range from beginner to professional level. To register or for more information visit ensembleflamencopassion.org

About Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater

Ensemble Español is a not-for-profit arts organization. As with many artists and arts organizations around the world, the impact of the COVID-19 virus is creating a significant financial challenge for the company. For more information, ensembleespanol.org.