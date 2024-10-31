Deerfield Family Theater to Present CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deerfield Family Theater and the Deerfield Park District have revealed their cast and Production Team for its upcoming production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" performing at the full renovated Caruso Auditorium in Deerfield IL.

Performances are November 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd at 7pm and November 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th at 1pm.

Producer Ryan Elliott has assembled an all-star Production Team led by director Matt Canon, whose admiration for the source material lets his cast and team draw inspiration from the many adaptations of this story and beyond. With exciting choreography by Sarah Canon and brilliant musical direction by Marty Karlin, this production will be sure to entertain members of the entire family.

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and a book by David Greig. The score also pays homage to the Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film with songs from the motion picture including "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song," and "Pure Imagination."

The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory...but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

The cast stars Aaron G. Stash (Willy Wonka), Brielle Hope Horwitch (Charlie Bucket) with Larry Aaronson (Grandpa Joe), Elise de Roulet (Mrs. Bucket), Henry Gessner (Augustus Gloop), Danielle Piccolomini (Veruca Salt), Emily Kallas (Violet Beauregarde), Danny Mulae (Mike Teavee), Stacy Eppel (Mrs. Gloop), Bruce Moore (Mr. Salt), Jamie Davidson (Mr. Beauregarde), Christine Jones (Mrs. Teavee), Richard Schram (Grandpa Geroge), Julie Schneider (Grandma Georgina), Anita Silvert (Grandma Josephine), Larry Mason (Mr. Green), Kimberly Karlin (Cherry Sunday), and Christopher Finch (Jerry Jubilee)

Also featuriig a dynamic ensemble starring Alice Bath (u/s Charlie), Paxton Cobb, Avery Gollwitzer, Lyla Gollwitzer, Claire Higgins, Sara Kagay, James R B Kieliszewski, Annika Reece (Dance Captain), Lee Rivlin, Eliza Sible, Helena Sprajcer, Sue Vani, Jacquie Wahlstrom, and Teagan Yokozawa.

The creative staff includes Chris Morgan (Stage Manager), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Set Designer), Jade Andrews (Costume Designer), Laura De Croocq and Christopher Finch (Props Masters), Andrew Vanderbye (Lighting Designer), Alicoe Sweet (Sound Designer), and Amy Glazer (Production Assistant.)

"There is a reason that people keep coming back to this story time and time again" said director Matt Canon. "This new version is familiar but different enough that audiences can still expect some major surprises along the way."

For tickets please visit www.DeerfieldFamilyTheater.com

Comments