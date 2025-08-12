Daryl Nitz Entertainment Hosts SONDHEIM AT 95: A Birthday Celebration Concert at Skokie Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago's After Dark Award-winning entertainer Daryl Nitz will celebrate one of the musical theater's greatest songwriters Stephen Sondheim on what would be his 95th birthday. Daryl Nitz Entertainment will present Sondheim at 95: A Birthday Celebration on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30pm, at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. All seats are only $35 and can be purchased online at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761.

One of America's greatest composers and lyricists, Sondheim has left an enduring musical legacy. The concert will include music from West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park With George, Into the Woods and Merrily We Roll Along.

Hosted by Daryl Nitz with musical direction provided by Andrew Blenderman, the concert will feature performances from Sean Caron (Forever Plaid), Laura Freeman, Marianne Murphy-Orland. Ken Baker and Robert Sims.

This will be marking the first of a series of concerts produced by Daryl Nitz Entertainment at the Skokie Theatre. A master showman, Daryl Nitz is one of Chicagoland's most sought-after nightclub entertainers and producers. He has been featured in New Yorks' Cabaret Magazine, WGN TV, NBC 5 Chicago, and WGN Radio. He has performed at the Park West, Le Piano, the Royal George, Steppenwolf Theater, Naperville's Crossroads Theater, Set 'Em Up Joe's, Puszch Studios and The Mercury Theater. He was also a featured performer at the first Chicago Cabaret Convention in 2002. Daryl's one-man shows have been performed to critical and audience acclaim and his "Jazz Legends Live" was named "One of the Ten Best of the Year" by Cabaret Scenes and After Dark Chicago. Daryl has also produced, directed and scripted successful cabaret shows for many of Chicago's top musical performers, as well as the SRO theatrical production of "Explicit Lyrics," which has played at the Artistic Home Chicago and Bailiwick Theatre.