Court Theatre & The Oriental Institute's Extends AN ILIAD Due To Overwhelming Demand

Court Theatre has announced a one week extension of its groundbreaking site-specific performance of An Iliad. Discussing the extension, Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, shares that, "To see such an outpouring of support for Court and the OI in this ambitious endeavor has been as humbling as it has been thrilling. We're excited to add one more week of performances to this sold-out production so that more people have a chance to witness the power of an intimate, site-specific approach in the telling of this ancient story." Added performances run from April 1 to April 5, 2020.

Combining promenade-style elements throughout the Oriental Institute Museum, as well as a seated portion performed in the OI's Robert and Deborah Aliber Persian Gallery, this explosive combination of theatre and history brings the epic poem to life in a thrilling new way. As the Center for Classic Theatre, Court will partner with the OI to add exciting environmental and thematic context to Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's one-man adaptation of Homer's Iliad.

The Oriental Institute, an interdisciplinary research center devoted to the study of the ancient Middle East, celebrates its Centennial this year. Over the course of one hundred years, the OI has changed how humans understand their own history through groundbreaking work in archaeology, linguistics, and historical and literary analysis - work that continues today in Chicago and across the Middle East.

Directed by Charles Newell, Court's Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and starring Timothy Edward Kane reprising his role as The Poet, Court's production of An Iliad was heralded as "one of the most remarkable performances of the theatrical year" by Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune. An Iliad received its Chicago premiere at Court in 2011 and was remounted in 2013 to sold-out houses and critical acclaim.

The original design team returns including Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Rachel Healy (costume design), Keith Parham (lighting design), and Andre Pluess (sound design). Kate Ocker is the Production Stage Manager.

For more information call (773) 753-4472 or visit www.CourtTheatre.org.





