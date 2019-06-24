Court Theatre Begins 2019/2020 Season With August Wilson's KING HEDLEY II

Jun. 24, 2019  

Court Theatre, under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Angel Ysaguirre, Executive Director, opens its 2019/20 season with August Wilson's King Hedley II, directed by Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson. King Hedley II runs September 12 ? October 13, 2019 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 7:30pm.

Placing his hopes and dreams on the line, a man pieces together his life in Pittsburgh after seven years in prison. Family ties are tested and crime and retribution collide in August Wilson's ninth play in the American Century Cycle?Court's eighth production in our ongoing commitment to producing all ten plays of the cycle. Nationally acclaimed for his direction of August Wilson's plays, Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson brings a depth of humanity to Wilson's interrogation of African American life in the 1980s.

Individual tickets start at $28.50 and go on sale Monday, July 16, 2018 and will be available at the Court Theatre box off (5535 S. Ellis Avenue, Chicago), by calling (773) 753-4472, or online at www.CourtTheatre.org.



