Comedian Che Durena to Perform at The Den Theatre in December

Oct. 20, 2022  

The Den Theatre will present comedian Che Durena, performing two evenings of stand-up comedy December 9 & 10, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Haitian Canadian comedian Che Durena was born and raised in British Columbia and is based in Toronto after spending time performing standup in Mexico. He is best known for his work as a host and writer for "My Most Amazing Top 10" (over 7 million subscribers), a content creator with Herb (14 million followers) and he has amassed a social media following of over 7 million with 170 million likes on his viral TikTok and Instagram rants and commentary. Che has appeared on Just for Laughs: All Access, Comedy Network, CraveTV and recently dropped his debut comedy album "Tales From My Butthole." His comedy offers an absurd angle on his experiences living abroad and his perception of matters like culture, race, relationships and drugs.

Performance schedule:

Friday, December 9 at 7:15 pm

Saturday, December 10 at 7:15 pm

COVID safety: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.



