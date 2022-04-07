Collaboraction Opens Submissions for Year-Long Youth Training Program

Collaboraction has opened submissions for The Light, a year-long, residency-like training program for youth "artivists" (artists+activists) in Chicago to illuminate community, connection, and social change through performance and design.

Now in year two, The Light will recruit, cultivate and provide performance platforms, both live and digital, for two cohorts or "ensembles." Just like last year, Collaboraction will select five youth Performance Activists, who will be paired with mentors to create and perform original solo works. New this year, Collaboraction has expanded The Light to include a second cohort of Production Activists - five youth who will work alongside industry professionals in design and technical skills including light, sound, video, costumes, scenic design and stage management.

The submission deadline for both cohorts, Performance Activists and Production Activists, is Friday, May 20, 2022. To apply, go to collaboraction.org/submissions-the-light and fill out the appropriate submission form.

Applicants will be asked to submit a video sample, state their social justice focus and share how they seek to put that out into the world as an artist who wants to cultivate positive social change. For performers, Collaboraction is open to different styles including storytelling/theater, spoken word, dance or music. For the production/design team, all levels of experience and areas of interest are welcome. For both cohorts, Collaboraction is particularly interested in submissions from youth interested in art as healing, an umbrella theme for all of the company's programming coming out of the pandemic.

In July, Collaboraction will select a diverse group of ten youth artists. Both ensembles will work independently, with mentors, and collaboratively to conceive, design, rehearse and present five solo pieces under the umbrella title, The Light. These performances, presented in August at Hamilton Park in Englewood, Douglass Park in Lawndale, and Lafollette Park in Austin as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks, will be free and open to the public.

After the parks tour, The Light performers, with tech support from the youth production team, will each create a video of their work to be screened at Collaboraction in-person shows and events, on future episodes of the company's live monthly virtual talk show Crucial Connections, and shared on Collaboraction's TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook feeds.

Every youth selected for The Light will be paid $18 per hour for all rehearsal, production, performance and appearance time, per Collaboraction's Equitable Pay For All Policy. The Light performers and production/design team also will be booked for additional performances, appearances, collaborations, activations and training opportunities throughout the 2022-23 school year.

The Light is partially supported by the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation and Toyota Motors North America.

Collaboraction returned to in-person performances in August 2021 introducing The Light with live shows in North Lawndale, Austin, and Englewood. Watch their performances, paired with Q&A, on Collaboraction's 2021 Light Ensemble YouTube Artist Spotlight YouTube playlist.