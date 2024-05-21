THE SWAN Comes to Theatre L'Acadie in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre L'Acadie will present its 4th theatrical season with Elizabeth Egloff's psycho-sexual fever dream, The Swan, directed by TL Co-Artistic Director Erin Sheets, running from July 12, 2024 at Facility Theatre.

The Swan tells the story of Dora Hand, a nurse who's gone through three husbands and now seems destined to play the part of the lonely mistress to the married milkman, Kevin—until a swan crashes into her living room window and sets Dora on a harrowing journey of transformation. She names the swan Bill, and to all outward appearances, Bill is a charismatic and child-like man who quickly learns the trials of being human: speech, dressing, checkers, beer…and love. The Swan brings you face to face with a life of captivity.

Casting includes Theatre L'Acadie company members Jordan Gleaves (Ride or Die, MPAACT) as Kevin the Milkman, Kevin Blair (70 Scenes of Halloween and If This Is The End, TL) who plays Bill, a Swan/Man, and Co-Artistic Director Brandii Champagne (70 Scenes of Halloween and Today Tonight Soon, TL) who plays Dora.

Understudies (performing on July 19) are played by Annika Andersson as Dora, Antonio Cruz as Kevin, and Noah Lash as Bill.

An astonishing group brings this visceral production to life including, direction by Erin Sheets* (Grey Gardens, Big Noise), stage management by Katie Dreher (Second City), assistant stage management by Jimena Ramirez (Things That Are Round, TL) dramaturgy by Brandon Wright* (Strange Fruit, TL) costume design by Benjamin Mills (Freaky Friday, Big Noise), lighting design by Sam Anderson* (Frankenstein, Oil Lamp), props design by Al Joritz (Grey Gardens, Big Noise), intimacy/fight direction by Kira Nutter (Inanimate, Theatre Wit), sound design by Santiago Quintana (Right Now, Facility Theatre), scenic design by Brandii Champagne (The Delivery, Trap Door) and production management by Sam Hurwitz (Right Now, Facility Theatre).

CAST:

DORA - Brandii Champagne*

KEVIN - Jordan Gleaves*

SWAN / BILL - Kevin Blair*

*denotes Theatre L'Acadie Company Member

The Swan will take place at Facility Theatre (138 N California Ave) and runs from July 12th to July 27th. A preview performance will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at 8pm. Press opening is July 11 at 8pm, and opening night is July 12 at 8pm. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 8PM, with a designated understudy performance on Friday, July 19.

Tickets are sliding-scale Pay-What-You-Can, with a suggested $20 admission. Water and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets can be ordered online through our event page here: https://shorturl.at/30u1s

