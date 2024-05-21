THE AUDIENCE Comes to Drury Lane Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drury Lane Theatre will continue its 2024/25 Season with The Audience. Masterfully blending the personal and the political, The Audience gives a glimpse into the woman behind the crown and the leaders she outlasted. Written by Peter Morgan, writer of the Emmy Award-winning “The Crown,” Drury Lane’s production features the incomparable Janet Ulrich Brooks in the role of Queen Elizabeth II and is directed by Jessica Fisch. The Audience runs August 28 – October 20, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Single tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, at 7:00 p.m.

Peek behind closed doors of Buckingham Palace with The Audience, an intimate portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the pivotal private audiences she held with her prime ministers. The Audience is an enthralling exploration of the delicate balance of power and unspoken rules of engagement that underscore these confidential meetings. Janet Ulrich Brooks takes on a lifetime of Queen Elizabeth II playing her from ages 25 to 86, accompanied by a talented cast of 12.

Additional cast and complete creative team to be announced.

The Audience is rated PG.

Jessica Fisch (Director) is a freelance director, educator, and creator based in Chicago. She is dedicated to the creation of new plays, original content, and bold reinterpretations of classic texts. She has had the privilege of working on and developing work across the country with companies such as Actors Theatre of Louisville, Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Victory Gardens, Writers Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Drury Lane Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Windy City Playhouse, Playwrights’ Center Minneapolis, Playwrights Realm NYC, Public Theater’s Emerging Writers' Group, and Ensemble Studio Theatre’s Youngbloods, among many more. Three Productions she has directed have been named to the Chicago Tribune’s “10 Best Shows in Chicago” list (Beautiful, Cry it Out, and Every Brilliant Thing), and one of her productions was named to the Chicago Sun-Times “Decade’s Best” list for the 2010s (Every Brilliant Thing). In 2023, she received a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for Best Director (Dear Jack, Dear Louise), as well as two Best Production nominations (Dear Jack, Dear Louise, and Murder on the Orient Express).

Janet Ulrich Brooks (Queen Elizabeth II) Previous Drury Lane credits: Fiddler On The Roof, Murder On The Orient Express, Steel Magnolias, Crazy For You and Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. Chicago & Regional: Maria Callas in Master Class (Jeff Award Principal Actor - TimeLine Theatre Company - Company Member since 2007). The Cherry Orchard, 2666, Vanya Sonya Masha & Spike, Seagull (Goodman Theatre). Music Man, Beautiful (Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre) The Children (Steppenwolf). Plantation (Lookingglass) A Rock Sails By and Blithe Spirit (Peninsula Players, Door County). At The Wedding (Theatre Squared, AR). Steel Magnolias(Milwaukee Rep) Tiny Beautiful Things, Pipeline, Native Gardens (Victory Gardens). Women Laughing Alone With Salad (Helen Hayes Nomination - Woolly Mammoth DC) Films include: Divergent, Conviction, One Small Hitch, M.O.M. T.V. credits: Work In Progress (Showtime), Fargo S4 (FX), Sense8 (Netflix), Proven Innocent (Fox TV), Boss (STARZ), Chicago Med, Fire & Justice (NBC). Janet was the first recipient of the Ed See Outstanding Theatre Alumnus Award from the University of Central Missouri. A proud union member of AEA and SAG/AFTRA, Janet is represented by Gray Talent Group.

