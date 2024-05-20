Chicago Pride To Kick-Off Urban Queer Art Show + Market In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PrideArts has announced its first-ever art show and market event in its space. This groundbreaking event, curated by the esteemed local artist Genevieve Primavera (they/them), known artistically as Dysfunctional Goddess, will showcase the vibrant and diverse talents within the queer community and feature live performances along with exhibits of visual arts. The five-day event will be held June 5-9 at the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago.

The event will feature an eclectic collection of works from queer artists, makers, and musicians. Attendees can look forward to the spellbinding intaglio printmaking of Bryn Gleason, the voyeuristic paintings and drawings by Casey James, the quirky contemporary art of Ricks Floyd, and the empathetically poetic artworks and music by Mothbord.

Additional highlights include the enigmatic visual storytelling of Sara Ditchman, pop-contemporary collages by Thomas Eslinger, street style artworks by MAPS, contemporary ceramic pieces by Lee Fletcher, unique creations by Mika and Fresa Nails, and spooky-cool works by Vic Toria. Genevieve Primavera will also display their multimedia paintings, photographs, and an assortment of DIY goodies under their artistic alias, Dysfunctional Goddess.

From time to time each session, local musicians, drag divas and kings will perform for attendees. Drag King Spencer Money will perform and emcee the live performances.

Genevieve Primavera, a fine artist, designer, and musician who has called Chicago home for nearly seven years, expressed their motivation for organizing this event. “There is so much talent and support in this community, and I wanted to capture that in an exclusively queer art show that allows us a space to be truly proud of our voice, expression, and creativity. The event promises not just visual arts but an immersive experience with performances by local drag divas and kings, live music, and more, celebrating the unique and resilient spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Tickets for URBAN QUEER ART SHOW AND MARKET are $17.00 and are on sale at here.

