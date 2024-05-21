Chicago Tap Theatre Will Present CAN YOU HEAR US NOW: THE QUEER TAP DANCE REVOLUTION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Tap Theatre will continue its 21st season with the world premiere of Can You Hear Us Now: The Queer Tap Dance Revolution, June 20 - 23 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway Ave. Performances are Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m., Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. Can You Hear Us Now? The Queer Tap Revolution ticket prices are $35 - $75. All ticket types may be purchased through The Edge box office by calling 773.769.9112 or by visiting Eventbrite.com.

Chicago Tap Theatre presents a unique opportunity to experience queer art with this original show directed by CTT’s Rehearsal Director Molly Smith. Can You Hear Us Now? The Queer Tap Dance Revolution features original choreography from CTT dancers inspired by, referencing and in honor of historical figures in tap dance and jazz music history from the LGBTQIA+ community. Can You Hear Us Now? will bring queer tap dance experiences to the forefront like never before and will help preserve the stories of these dancers as well as uncover previously untold queer tap dance stories from the past and present. Part archival research project, part live show, this world premiere will blend tap history with the state of tap dance today and where it is headed with a focus on LGBTQ perspectives. This production will be both a celebration of queer culture and history and an exploration of identity and societal expectations.

“This production is truly a research project for the company as much as it is an exciting show that will display the artistry and technical skills of the dancers,” said Smith. “I'm so excited to celebrate tap dancers and jazz musicians who were out and proud. And I am also excited to view where this art form has been and where we are now through the lens of folks who broke norms and who have inspired me in my tap dance and identity journey, along with CTT. Audiences can expect beautiful rhythms and choreography from many different dancers, incredible live music directed by an amazing jazz trombonist (who is also my amazing sister, Norah!).”

Accompanying the dancers will be local Chicago jazz musicians, led by New York-based Music Director and trombonist Norah De Chant. Additionally, local band THEM queers, founded by Nate Kistler and Molly Smith, will join the other musicians for a THEM queers original song (and favorite of local fans), “The Pronoun Song.” This is a rare opportunity for audiences to see a THEM queers song performed with additional tap dancers before THEM queers release their first studio album this summer.

