Rick Glassman, Jiaoying Summers, Rafi Bastos Come To The Den Theatre This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre today announced upcoming August 2024 shows including Rick Glassman on August 3, Jiaoying Summers on August 16, and Rafi Bastos’ “UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY TOUR”, which will be a taped special on August 17.

Rick Glassman

Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Rick Glassman stars as Jack on the Amazon Original series As We See It and Edward on the ABC sitcom Not Dead Yet. A Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Glassman’s notable credits include a leading role in Bill Lawrence’s NBC ensemble sitcom Undateable, as well as playing Harold Ramis in David Wain’s National Lampoon biopic, A Futile and Stupid Gesture. He also wrote, directed, and starred in an award-winning five-episode series, The Sixth Lead, based on his experience starring in Undateable.

Glassman can also be seen (and heard) on his weekly podcast, Take Your Shoes Off, whose guests include Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, and Marc Maron. Thanks to its three-camera, creatively edited YouTube format, which includes live-action animation. The Economist has called it “...one of the most ground-breaking podcasts in the last 75 years.”

Other TV credits include a recurring role on Paramount Network’s Nobodies, produced by Melissa McCarthy, FX’s The Comedians, produced by Billy Crystal, Comedy Central’s @Midnight, and Adam Devine’s House Party.

Jiaoying Summers

Friday, August 16, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $50

Jiaoying Summers is a stand-up comedian, Asian Hall of Fame inductee, and social media comedy sensation with over one billion online views and counting. She is a paid regular at The Laugh Factory and also performs at The Comedy Store and The Hollywood Improv, where she has her own monthly show. She regularly headlines Carolines on Broadway, The Stand in NYC, and starred in Netflix is a Joke Festival's Women in Comedy Show. Her 30-minute comedy special is streaming on Peacock TV and Prime Video. Jiaoying is also an award-winning actress, Owner of Summers Group, and philanthropist empowering women and children and helping causes that touch Asian American communities. She was recently featured on FOX News 5, NBC4, NBC Bay Area, KRON4, The LA Times, LA Confidential, San Francisco Chronicle, Yale Daily News, Broadway World, and Vogue. She is the owner of The Hollywood Comedy Club in Los Angeles and focuses on producing shows that promote representation in comedy.

Rafi Bastos: UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY TOUR

Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $45

Rafi Bastos is a 6’7” tall Jewish-Brazilian comedian with an accent like Dracula and a rapidly growing social media presence of stand-up clips in English. Many of Rafi’s super-viral stand-up clips come from nightly performances at the prestigious Comedy Cellar. In his home country of Brazil, Rafi is a trailblazer in comedy and media and is one of the first comedians to pioneer the art of American-style stand-up comedy in Brazil.

Rafi’s 17-year comedy and acting career before coming to the United States garnered many firsts and was covered in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. After setting more than a few records, he opened a stand-up comedy club and continuously created national controversy by challenging Brazil’s oppressive laws surrounding freedom of speech. Rafi’s videos with stage performances, music videos, interviews, and sketches have now more than 370 million views on his YouTube channel alone.

In 2011, he was considered by The New York Times as “The Most Influential Man on Twitter,” at the time with 7 million followers, now at 11.4 million. In 2013, Rafi won the “Shorty Awards,” also known as the “Oscars of Social Media,” for Best Comedian. Both in English and Portuguese, Rafi continues to prove that he is among the most talented artists of Latin America - always setting the bar higher for innovation, quality, and influence. Rafi’s quick-witted observational humor, intelligence, and worldly view have made him a hit online and the first Brazilian comedian to become a regular at the most renowned comedy clubs globally, including Comedy Cellar in New York, Laugh Factory and The Hollywood Improv in California. He is also the first Brazilian comedian to headline at JUST FOR LAUGHS, the largest comedy festival in the world, hosted in Montreal, Canada. Among his many credits, Rafi has three comedy specials on Netflix: A Arte do Insulto, Péssima Influencia, and Ultimato. He has starred in movies, had his own controversial talk show, been an in-field journalist, and hosted reality shows (Ultimate Beastmaster for Netflix). He is the Co-Founder and owner of Comedians, the largest comedy club in South America. Let’s just say Rafi has done almost everything in Brazil and now he’s in the USA to do it all with a fresh perspective - in UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY.

The newly-announced shows join a host of top talent appearing at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. throughout August, including “Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet” Podcast on August 15, Daniel Weingarten on August 16 - 17, José Rafael Guzmán on August 18, and Keith Pedro on August 25. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Comments