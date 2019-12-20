City Winery Releases January 2020 Schedule

City Winery Chicago has released its schedule (1200 W. Randolph St) for the month of January. All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8:00 p.m., unless noted. Tickets can be purchased by calling 312-733-WINE (9463) or by visiting www.citywinery.com/chicago.

Avery*Sunshine

January 1; 5:00 p.m.

$38/$48/$52/$55

Soul, R&B, and gospel singer/songwriter Avery*Sunshine, with thunderous pipes and heart-to-heart songs, is known for her invigorating and combustible live performances, compelling and revealingly honest songwriting, and her impeccable vocal instrument. Her life-inspired music is meant to spread joy and encouragement and to honor both human and spiritual relationships. "I want people to get my music. I don't want them to have to decipher some code in order to understand where I'm coming from," says Avery.

Avery*Sunshine's music is inspired by such diverse iconic figures as Nina Simone, Gladys Knight, The Doobie Brothers, Curtis Blow, B.B. King and John Coltrane to Parliament & Funkadelic, The Clark Sisters, Madonna, Miles Davis, Earth, Wind & Fire and James Brown. In 2005, the singer lent her voice to the soundtrack for Paramount Pictures' The Fighting Temptations. In 2007, she was sought out by Grammy- and Tony Award-winning vocal powerhouse Jennifer Holliday to be choral director for the theatrical production of "Dreamgirls" during the National Black Arts Festival in Atlanta. Avery*Sunshine has also had the distinction of performing at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, CO and at private events during the 2009 Inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Chicago 2020: Funkadesi & Friends - featuring PHENOM & more

Thursday, January 2

$15/$18/$22/$25

City Winery will celebrate the new year with a spectacular array of artists from Chicago's vibrant music scene. Chicago 2020: Funkadesi & Friends is hosted by house band Funkadesi, and spans hip-hop, reggae, Latin, Indian, Americana, and more. This new year celebration lines up with the much-anticipated "Year of Chicago Music 2020" initiative led by the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Specials Events.

Funkadesi proudly hails from Chicago, representing the diverse multi-ethnic communities within the city. Funkadesi is distinguished as a group by each band member's unique and uncompromised cultural and musical contribution merging to create one unifying sound and vision.

Peter Asher - A Musical Memoir of the 60s and Beyond

Friday, January 3

$28/$32/$35/$38

We first came to know him through the global smash song "World Without Love" as one half of the British Invasion duo Peter & Gordon. Peter Asher-now a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire-brings Peter Asher: A Musical Memoir of the 60s and Beyond, a multimedia experience, to City Winery Chicago, hosted by the two-time Grammy winner for Producer of the Year himself. Asher moved effortlessly from his role with Peter & Gordon to Music Executive with the Beatles' Apple Records, then famously to Producer and Manager, handling the careers of James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, and a host of others.

Memoir includes film footage and photos from Asher's considerable personal archive, brought to life with a storyteller's gift, transporting audiences back to the heart of 60s popular culture. Icons such as Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Marianne Faithful, Yoko Ono, Carole King, James Taylor, and Linda Ronstadt are among the cast of characters in this narrative - along with the greatly missed Gordon Waller. The evening will be filled with the music of Peter & Gordon, including "I Go to Pieces," "True Love Ways," and "Lady Godiva." The songs given to Peter & Gordon by Paul McCartney are also front and center: "Woman," "I Don't Want to See You Again," Nobody I Know," and "World Without Love," all of which were U.S. Top 40 hits. Asher will present these timeless classics along with other old favorites from that golden era. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets are available for $60.

SPAGA

Saturday, January 4; 2:00 p.m.

$22 advanced/$25 day of show

Keyboardist Aron Magner, best known for

trailblazing a fusion of jam-rock and electronica with his Disco Biscuits' bandmates, has

come full circle by returning to his jazz roots with his new band SPAGA. A "mostly acoustic" trio, SPAGA is a showcase for Magner's grand piano stylings, supported by the immediacy and interplay

of upright bass and drums. The trio features Jason Fraticelli on bass and Matt Scarano

on drums, two prominent Philadelphia-based jazz musicians in their own right. SPAGA'S

first full-length, self-titled album was released July 19.

The Claudettes

Saturday, January 4; 7:00 p.m. doors

$15/$18/$22/$25

The Claudettes fuse Chicago piano blues with the full-throttle energy of rockabilly and punk and the sultriness of 1960s soul, creating a thrilling new chapter in American roots music. Johnny Iguana pounds the piano alongside seductive singer Berit Ulseth, bassist/guitarist/singer Zach Verdoorn, and drummer Michael Caskey. Iguana, who toured for years with his cult-favorite rock band oh my god, is also in the Grammy-nominated groups Chicago Blues: A Living History and the Muddy Waters 100 Band. He has toured/recorded with Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, Otis Rush and more and played piano on the Chicago Plays the Stones album featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Buddy Guy. The Claudettes recorded their 2018 album DANCE SCANDAL AT THE GYMNASIUM! with Grammy-winning Black Keys producer Mark Neill and have recorded a new album with Grammy-winning producer Ted Hutt (Old Crow Medicine Show, Gaslight Anthem, The Devil Makes Three).

Jon B.

Sunday, January 5; 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.

$35/$38/$45/$48

Grammy-nominated Jon B ("They Don't Know" and "Are U Still Down") is a consummate artist, an accomplished musician, noted songwriter, and producer with several gold and platinum records under his belt. He combined the spirit of '70s soul with hip-hop-inspired productions on his 1995 debut album, Bonafide. The album peaked on Billboard's R&B Albums chart at number 24. It was led by the Top Ten R&B single "Someone to Love," a duet with prime influence Babyface, and went gold. His second album, 1997's Cool Relax, continued the emphasis on hip-hop soul and featured two of his biggest singles: "They Don't Know" and the 2Pac-assisted "Are U Still Down." The set sold over a million copies, thus earning platinum certification. During the following decade, Jon B. released five more albums -- Pleasures U Like (2001), Stronger Everyday (2004), Helpless Romantic (2008), Comfortable Swagg (2012), and B-Sides Collection (2013). Jon B is currently working on his eighth studio album, slated to be released in 2019. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets is available for an additional $50.

House of Bodhi with Lola Wright

Tuesday, January 7 and Tuesday, February 4; 7:00 p.m.

$25 General Admission seated

Each month, Lola Wright curates a live gathering at an iconic Chicago music venue with the inspiring musicians of the Bodhi House Band and original work from Chicago's most moving cultural leaders. Wright, CEO of Bodhi Center, works with the band to create a multisensory experience of release and renewal, allowing participants to move into 2020 with receptivity and the space to amplify creativity and aliveness. The performance will move the body, provoke the mind and awaken the soul.

Miki Howard Winter Residency

January 8, January 15, February 11 and February 18

$38/$45/$48/$55

Born in Chicago, Alicia Michelle "Miki" Howard is the daughter of gospel singers. When Howard was in her early teens, her mother moved the family to Los Angeles. Already aiming for a career in music, the 15-year-old Howard received her first break when she participated in a teen beauty contest. Augie Johnson, leader of the group Side Effect, happened to be in the audience; impressed with Howard's singing talent, Howard joined the Side Effect lineup in 1978 when another singer departed. Howard sang with Side Effect until 1982. She recorded her first solo album, Come Share My Love, in 1986. The title track from the album was its first single, hitting the top ten of the R&B charts and reaching number five in late 1986. Howard now has 10 studio albums and has had many top ten hits on the R&B Charts during her 35+ year career as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Album for her album Three Wishes.

Nicholas Tremulis and the Prodigal 9

Thursday, January 9

$22/$25/$28/$32

Nicholas Tremulis brings his new super-group the Prodigal 9 to City Winery Chicago for a night of adventurous music consisting of new works from his forthcoming album, Rarified World, and also for the first time in 30 years, some select cuts from More Than The Truth album, back from his Island Records days. Be prepared for a special night of music with this great and diverse bunch of musicians. Closing in on 30 years as a recording artist, Nicholas Tremulis, along with his group the Nicholas Tremulis Orchestra (or NTO as they're known affectionately in the Chicagoland area,) has recorded over eight albums starting in 1986 on Island Records. Since, he has played and recorded with legendary artists such as Keith Richards, Billy Corgan, David Amran, Marianne Faithful, Richard Hell, Kurt Elling, Ian Hunter, David Johansen, Maceo Parker, Ronnie Spector, Jim Lauderdale, Hubert Sumlin, Mavis Staples, Ivan Neville, Rick Danko, Sir Mac Rice, Willie Nile and Wilco. This is one of the must-see live artists Chicago has to offer.

Syleena Johnson

Friday, January 10; 7:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.

$35/$38/$45/$55

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Syleena Johnson is one of those undeniable talents. Johnson has collaborated with everyone from Kanye West and Common to Anthony Hamilton. She has appeared on television shows including TV One's "R&B Divas: Atlanta," WE TV's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" and the TEGNA Media/ TV One daily live talk show "Sister Circle."

Johnson's latest album Rebirth of Soul was released in November 2017 and features Johnson's searing interpretations of classic R&B songs, mainly from the fifties and sixties, recorded in real-time with live musicians just the way "real music" used to be made. Recorded in Chicago, Johnson's long-time base and hometown, the sessions included musicians who played on hit R&B recordings over the years, and a majority of the album features songs associated with Chicago artists, songwriters, or record labels. The songs on Rebirth of Soul run the gamut from lesser-known gems such as Betty Everett's "There'll Come A Time," the original song "We Did It," and Bettye Swann's "Make Me Yours" to such landmark hits as "Chain of Fools" and "I'd Rather Go Blind," recorded definitively by Aretha Franklin and Etta James respectively. Johnson manifests an uncanny ability to get inside of each song, digging deep to deliver passionate performances that bring a fresh spark to even the best-known selections. With the release of Rebirth of Soul, Johnson reaffirms her place as one of the most dynamic singers of her generation, rooted in the great soul tradition and uniquely capable of moving it forward.

Sons of the Never Wrong with Katie Dahl

Sunday, January 12; 7:00 p.m.

$15/$18/$20/$22

Sons of the Never Wrong have been creating original "turbo-charged alt-folk music" for over 25 years and have gained an international cult following. With their outrageous approach to 3-part harmony, on top of original, witty, whimsical songs, Sons' style has turned familiar musical traditions inside out.

Singer-songwriter Katie Dahl has performed her original songs everywhere from the dusty cliffs of Mali to the winding canals of southern France to the cedar forests of the American Northwoods. Particularly well-respected on her home turf of Door County, Wisconsin, Dahl regularly tours and has earned accolades nationwide for the depth and power of her alto voice, the literate candor of her songs, and the easy humor of her live performances. In 2015, Dahl's song "Crowns" hit #1 on the folk radio charts. Her musical play "Victory Farm" premiered to high acclaim in 2012 and has since been made into a live cast album. Dahl's latest album, Wildwood, was recorded in Nashville and features Birds of Chicago's JT Nero (producer) and Allison Russell (harmony vocals).

The Men of Mister Kelly's

Monday, January 13; 7:30 p.m.

$30/$35/$40/$45

The Men of Mister Kelly's is a benefit performance for the documentary Mister Kelly's Chicago. The show is a tribute to some of the greatest male entertainers of the 20th century featuring Steve Biossat, Andrew Distel, Sam Fazio, Bruce Henry, Frieda Lee, Michael Ross, Devon Sandridge, with Johnny Rodgers as music director, Joe Policastro (bass) and Phil Gratteau (drums), produced and hosted by Daryl Nitz. From 1953 until 1975, the greatest entertainers of the 20th Century, wowed audiences at Mister Kelly's, a small nightclub on Chicago's Rush Street. They presented male vocalist and comedians of all colors, to packed houses and critical acclaim from jazz legends: Mel Torme, Billy Eckstine, Bill Henderson, Bobby Short; pop stars Fats Domino, Barry Manilow, Lou Rawls, Harry Chapin, Donny Hathaway, Peter Allen; blues artists Muddy Waters and B.B. King; folk singers The Kingston Trio, Chad Mitchell, and Rod McKuen. Even Chicago's own Jimmy Damon, Jerry Butler, and legendary Frank D'Rone played Mister Kelly's. Audience members at City Winery Chicago will get a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary film, Mister Kelly's Chicago, produced by David Marienthal and Happy Medium Ventures.

David Broza & Friends

Tuesday, January 14

$40/$50/$55/$65

Israeli superstar David Broza is considered one of the most dynamic and vibrant performers in the singer-songwriter world. His charismatic and energetic performances have brought worldwide audiences a fusion of the three different countries in which he was raised: Israel, Spain, and England. His famous guitar playing ranges from flamenco flavored rhythmic and percussion techniques and whirlwind fingerpicking to a signature rock 'n' roll sound. Broza's sound utilizes his ability to take on the troubadour tradition featuring lyrics of the world's greatest poets.

Thursday, January 16

$28/$32/$35/$38

Glen Phillips has always been a courageous and inviting songwriter. During his years as lead singer of Toad the Wet Sprocket, the band's elegant folk/pop sound and his honest, introspective lyrics helped them forge a close bond with their fans. Since starting his solo career, Phillips has pared his music down to its emotional core, concentrating on the simple truths of love and relationships, with a profound spiritual understanding. His solo album Swallowed by the New takes on life's difficult transitions and delivers some of the Phillips' most vulnerable songs. Always open to new projects and unlikely collaborations, he's toured and recorded with Works Progress Administration, a band that included members of Nickel Creek, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Elvis Costello's Attractions. Other collaborations include Mutual Admiration Society with Nickel Creek, Remote Tree Children-an experimental project with John Askew-and Plover with Neilson Hubbard and Garrison Starr.

The New York songwriter Chris Barron is no longer the debutant who set out on the circuit's sharp end in 1988 with $100, a battered acoustic and a headful of the alt-rock anthems that would elevate Spin Doctors to global stardom. He's a veteran approaching 50, living in a world changed beyond recognition, compelled to write the music that chronicles the here-and-now. As far back as he can remember, he's had a hunger driving him onward, towards something just out of reach. In 2017, it propelled him to Angels and One-Armed Jugglers, the culmination of a lifetime's craft and a record both contemporary and classic.

An Acoustic Evening with Yuna

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18; 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

$30/$35/$45/$50

Yuna recorded her debut album in 2008, earning her five Malaysian Music Award nominations. Her U.S. debut EP, Decorate, featured production by Grammy-award winning producer Pharrell Williams. Rouge follows 2016's critically acclaimed Chapters, which features collaborations with Usher, Jhené Aiko, and DJ Premier. Billboard included the album in their Critics' Picks for Best R&B Albums, and the single "Crush" featuring Usher peaked at #3 on Billboard's Adult R&B Chart. Yuna's critically acclaimed 4th studio album, Rouge is her best offering to date. With features from Tyler, The Creator to Masego, the album is a front to back listen. Born in Kedah, Malaysia and raised primarily in Kuala Lumpur, Yuna now splits her time between Malaysia and Los Angeles.

Sawyer Fredericks

Sunday, January 19; 7:00 p.m.

$22/$25/$28/$32

Singer/songwriter Sawyer Fredericks, hailing from his family's farm in central New York State, is fast establishing himself as an original, Americana artist. His deep, beyond-his-years lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances have attracted an ever-growing number of devoted fans of all ages, selling out shows throughout the U.S. As a folk/blues singer/songwriter who cut his teeth at local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York venues like Caffe Lena, the Towne Crier Cafe, and The Bitter End, Fredericks seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but quickly won over audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC's "The Voice." Fresh from that whirlwind, Fredericks released of his major label debut, A Good Storm, a blend of soulful Folk, blues, and rock, entirely written or cowritten by Fredericks. His 2018 Hide Your Ghost stays true to Fredericks' honest and elegantly stripped-down style, incorporating elements of blues, roots rock, and jazz with live instrumental arrangements throughout. 2019 finds Fredericks on tour throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Monday, January 20; 7:00 p.m.

$25/$28/$35/$38

Meli'sa Morgan is an R&B singer-songwriter who exploded on the music scene in the late 1980's. She is a singer with a sultry-yet-powerful vocal style and can sing everything from a soul jam like "Fool's Paradise" for the dance floor to a slow ballad like "Do Me Baby" for a romantic mood. Morgan grew up singing gospel music early in her career but at the age of 16 had transitioned to soul and dance music, scoring the number-one dance hit "Keep In Touch Body To Body." Morgan honed her craft while singing background on tours with artists like Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, and Kashif all while releasing her own songs, including the hits "Do You Still Love Me," "Now Or Never" "If You Can Do It," Still In Love" and duets with Freddie Jackson ("Back Together Again") and Kashif ("Love Changes"). Now a successful businesswoman in the music industry, Morgan has also studied at the Juilliard School of Music and acting with Lee Strassberg.

Josephine Beavers

Tuesday, January 21

$22/$25/$28/$32

With the newly mixed, mastered and release of her breakthrough album Prime Time, Josephine Beavers crosses that bridge with a distinctive, timeless voice and preserves the hallowed sounds of American standards while presenting them in a fresh contemporary light. After an all-too-lengthy hiatus from performing, 2019 brings Josephine back on the scene with renewed gusto and vigor to share her favorites from the Great American Songbook and the 20th century's pop music classics. Whether performing in an intimate setting with an acoustic piano trio, a swinging big band or a full symphony orchestra, Beavers demonstrates just why now is the time for a truly timeless talent.

Eric Benét

Thursday, January 23

Friday, January 24;7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

$70/$75/$80/$85

Eric Benét has gone from barefoot, dreadlocked troubadour to suave standard-bearer for contemporary R&B. He may have changed his look, but one thing has remained consistent: his dedication to crafting authentic music that engages the soul. The singer-songwriter's latest top 5 Urban AC single, "Sunshine" is the pure soul/R&B track to provide the perfect backdrop for Benét's heartfelt reflections on a relationship that has lost its spark. The hit has since sparked a remix version featuring Tamia-the singer's memorable duet partner on his career breakthrough hit, 1999's "Spend My Life with You." Both tracks are featured on Benét's eighth studio album. The self-titled, 13-song project once again showcases the depth of the singer-songwriter's musical scope.

Benét's solo debut True to Myself put both music fans and the industry on notice. But it was the 1999 sophomore set A Day in the Life, featuring "Georgy Porgy" as well as his first No. 1 R&B single, "Spend My Life with You" featuring Tamia, that hit home. What doubled as Benét's career breakthrough became a gold record that later notched his first Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. Since then, the singer has released five more studio albums, scored more hits including "You're the Only One" and "Sometimes I Cry" and added three more Grammy nods-the most recent in 2012 for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Sometimes I Cry."

Pat McGee Band

Saturday, January 25

$22/$25/$28/$32

The Pat McGee Band is commonly referred to as a band of journeyman musicians. In the 25 years since their initial formation, they've acquired a fanatical following and sold over 100,000 copies of their first three albums, causing Warner Bros. Records (now Warner Records) to take notice and sign the group to an exclusive contract at the end of the '90s. The band's dedication to working the road was so steadfast that at one point in their ten-year touring stint, they played a remarkable 98 concerts in 103 days. They shared stages with The Who, The Allman Brothers, James Taylor, and many more, and also achieved the ultimate honors -- performing for President Bill Clinton, touring with the USO and sharing their songs on-board the USS Eisenhower with 5,000 servicemen and servicewomen serving a tour of duty in the Arabian Sea. Now, with a new album on the horizon, their first quarter-century is only the beginning of their continuing career.

Simply the Best - A Tribute to Tina Turner

Sunday, January 26; 7:00 p.m.

$15/$18/$22/$25

Simply the Best is a tribute to the "Queen of Rock & Roll," Tina Turner. The show will cover hits from the early days of "Nutbush City Limits" to Turner's legendary 80s comeback hits.

Elisa Latrice's passion for music began at a young age. Inspired by music greats Michael Jackson, James Brown, Tina Turner and Diana Ross; her desire to pursue a career in music was ignited by opportunity and ambition. Since 2009, Latrice has cascaded Chicago's music scene, energizing audiences at Refuge Live, Elbo Room, Underground Wonder Bar, Uncommon Ground, the Chicago Auto Show, and Taste of Chicago. Disco, Funk, R&B, Pop and Motown are few of the main genres that inspire her music, style and appearance. She often performs at many of Chicago's notable venues and makes television appearances on local shows including Good Day Chicago on FOX32 and Windy City Live on ABC7.

Love You Madly - an 80th Birthday Celebration for Freida Lee

Monday, January 27; 7:30 p.m.

$18/$22/$25/$28

For 40 years, Chicago jazz legend, Frieda Lee, has dazzled audiences with her graceful stage presence, her clear golden tones and classic jazz styling. She has performed at every major jazz venue in the city and paid tribute to such singers like Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday and more. In honor of Lee's 80th birthday celebration, she will be joined by Cynthia Clarey, Sophie Grimm, Lynne Jordan, Daryl Nitz, Jeannie Tanner, and Margaret Murphy-Webb with music direction by Mark Burnell with Matt Ferguson (bass) and Phil Gratteau (drums). Lee is best known for her work with two of Chicago's esteemed big bands: The British Alumni Big Band; The Chicago Jazz Orchestra; where her voice is the centerpiece for many fully orchestrated jazz works. No stranger to large venues, Lee has performed with "The 3 Ellas: Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald," a concert that toured major venues including for an audience of 26,000 at Millennium Park.

Indie Soul Journeys Event with Sy Smith

Tuesday, January 28

$25/$28/$32/$35

Indie Soul Journeys is an interactive 30-minute docuseries devoted to the inspirational personal and musical stories of current and former independent soul, R&B, and urban alternative artists who are still following Black American Music traditions in the modern musical era. The series is narrated by India Arie. A fresh, inspiring docuseries profiling independent artists who have overcome extraordinary personal adversity in their pursuit of musical stardom. Through intimate testimonials, first-hand narratives, and electrifying performances, Indie Soul Journeys answers the people's call, by bringing to life the incredibly aspirational stories of musician mavericks who dared-despite unsettling fears and troubling trials-to persevere and live out their wildest dreams.

Featured in one of the episodes of Indie Soul Journeys is soul singer Sy Smith. City Winery Chicago will screen the episode featuring Smith, followed by a performance by the artist herself. Smith has long since solidified her place in the world of underground soul music. This Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and producer helped cultivate the nu-soul scene in that city more than 10 years ago, a scene which now easily boasts some of the most progressive artists of that genre to date, some of whom came directly from Smith's own band line-ups (including Thundercat and Kamasi Washington). Her catalog includes 5 studio albums, with contributions from a who's who of producers (James Poyser of The Roots, Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and Nicolay of The Foreign Exchange). All five of her albums, including her brand new project Sometimes A Rose Will Grow In Concrete have been heralded by critics around the world for Smith's lyrical dexterity, her vocal whimsy (often colored with a very distinctive rhythmic swing that's all her own) and her ability to spin a story like few others in soul music. Listeners often remark on Smith's vocal range, which moves effortlessly from a speakeasy, gritty alto all the way to a stratospheric soprano whistle register reminiscent of the late Minnie Riperton.

Midge Ure - Songs, Questions, and Answers Tour

Wednesday, January 29

$22/$25/$28/$32

Midge Ure returns to North America's intimate venue circuit with his open and honest Songs, Questions, and Answers Tour 2020. Direct from the hugely successful UK leg of the tour, Ure will play alongside multi-instrumentalist Tony Solis, performing acoustic versions of his catalog, taking questions, and, maybe, the odd song request, from the audience. There is plenty to talk about, too, while covering Ure's 40-year professional career: Ultravox, solo work, Band Aid, Live Aid, his 2017 orchestrated album, and anything the audience can think of to ask him.

An Evening with Phillip Phillips

Thursday, January 30

$45/$55/$60/$65

Since releasing his five-times-platinum debut single "Home" in spring 2012, Phillip Phillips has released two chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages across the globe. With his soulful vocals and ruggedly warm sensibilities, the Georgia-bred 26-year-old saw his first full-length effort, The World from the Side of the Moon, go platinum after debuting at #4 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2014 his second album, Behind the Light, offered up the lead anthemic folk-rock radio hit "Raging Fire." Phillips released "Miles" in the summer of 2017 as he toured North America with the Goo Goo Dolls, as a precursor to his recent and highly anticipated third full-length, Collateral. Collateral also includes the single, "Into The Wild" and fan favorite, "Magnetic." A limited number of Golden Circle Meet and Greet tickets are available for $155.

Opened in 2012, City Winery Chicago is a fully operational winery, restaurant with outdoor patio, concert hall and private event space located in the heart of the West Loop at 1200 W. Randolph, in the historic urban Fulton Market district. Once a refrigerated food distribution warehouse, the 1911 building has been transformed into a contemporary 33,000 square foot haven for those passionate about wine, music and culinary arts.





