Chicago Welcomes Brand New Live Music Venue, Outset

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Outset, a highly anticipated new live music venue located on the outskirts of Lincoln Yards in Chicago, set to open this spring. The 750 person capacity, 10,000 square foot venue is ready to make an impressive impact on Chicago's rich live music scene.

Outset has been designed to offer the production value of a large-scale venue coupled with the vibe of an intimate and up-close setting. Outset provides the perfect atmosphere for established artists, while creating a new room for rising talent and, above all, will offer an unparalleled experience for Chicago music fans.

Outset raises the bar for audio & acoustics, lighting, and amenities. State of the art production and a warm fan-focused experience will provide attendees with elements not found in similarly sized venues. The audio experience is driven by the cutting edge D&B XSL system, which delivers an unmatched full spectrum acoustical performance specifically tuned for live music. With incredible site lines both from the main floor and the unique wrap-around balcony, the entire venue is designed with the fan in mind.

Outset adds a diversifying piece to a family of world class music venues by the Auris Presents team, including Concord Music Hall and Radius. Auris Presents, led by Nick Karounos, Stuart Hackley and John Curley is Chicago's premiere producer of music events. With their combined decades of expertise across live music, hospitality, and immersive lifestyle events, Auris Presents will lead the charge on music and programming at Outset

"For us, music is how we make memories. We're excited to bring more experiences, artists, and moments to life as we add to the fabric of Chicago's musical landscape for decades to come." Stuart Hackley - Co-Founder, Auris Presents

Outset's initial show calendar features two-night runs from Parliament Funkadelic ft George Clinton w/ Dumpstaphunk, Thievery Corporation, Rawayana, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, followed by a wide reaching program featuring Pussy Riot / Nadya, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Princess Goes, Franc Moody, Conway The Machine, Ekkstacy and many more.

Prior to events, attendees can enjoy the venue's 10,000 square foot outdoor space, which will host a rotating variety of local food trucks, beverages, artist merchandise, fan focused activations, and community events.

Outset looks to be the leader of the next chapter in Chicago's storied music history as it welcomes rising stars and iconic live acts from all over the world.

CALENDAR OF UPCOMING SHOWS:

6.01 - Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, w/ Dumpstaphunk

6.02 - Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, w/ Dumpstaphunk

6.07 - Manwolves

6.14 - Bonobo (DJ Set)

6.16 - Rawayana

6.19 - NSB

6.22 - Rawayana

6.29 - Dorian Electra w/ Blue Hawaii

7.05 - Ekkstacy

7.07 - Os Mutantes

7.13 - Pussy Riot / Nadya

7.27 - Franc Moody

7.28 - Mononeon

8.10 - Conway The Machine

8.13 - Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

8.14 - Unknown Mortal Orchestra

8.15 - Unknown Mortal Orchestra

8.17 - Princess Goes

8.22 - Darius

8.28 - Why?

9.14 - Jade Cicada

9.20 - Two Another

9.23 - Thievery Corporation

9.24 - Thievery Corporation

9.26 - Ibibio Sound Machine

9.28 - Spirit of the Beehive

10.26 - Cimafunk

11.16 - Sango

12.03 - Wolves of Glendale