Video: Chuck Smith On JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE at the Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch as JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE director Chuck Smith discusses his favorite August Wilson memory, artistic inspiration and his famous bucket hat.

A journey of self-discovery leads to salvation in this major revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winner’s masterwork.

On the heels of Gem of the Ocean (2022), expert August Wilson interpreter Chuck Smith revives the second work in the famed American Century Cycle—one of Wilson’s best-loved, most compelling plays.

Herald Loomis searches the country with his young daughter to find his estranged wife. But first, he must regain a sense of his own heritage and identity in this story of spiritual and emotional resurrection.