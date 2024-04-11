Video: Chuck Smith On JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE at the Goodman Theatre

On stage April 13th to May 12th, 2024.

By: Apr. 11, 2024
Watch as JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE director Chuck Smith discusses his favorite August Wilson memory, artistic inspiration and his famous bucket hat.

A journey of self-discovery leads to salvation in this major revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winner’s masterwork.

On the heels of Gem of the Ocean (2022), expert August Wilson interpreter Chuck Smith revives the second work in the famed American Century Cycle—one of Wilson’s best-loved, most compelling plays.

Herald Loomis searches the country with his young daughter to find his estranged wife. But first, he must regain a sense of his own heritage and identity in this story of spiritual and emotional resurrection.




